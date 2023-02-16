The development of the upcoming survival horror game STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is something we’ve been following for a while. Before Invasion of Ukraine, STALKER 2 was just a game we were very excited to see. More weight is now placed on the shoulders of the game and those who work at GSC Game World.

Under pressure to create games while their homeland is being invaded, the developers at GSC Game World made the uneasy decision to increase the price of the game’s Ultimate Edition.

As outlined by GSC Game World on Twitter, the price increase for STALKER 2 is only for the Ultimate Edition, and will start on February 21.“Unfortunately, in order to maintain the quality of all collectibles at the desired level during these troubling times, we have had to increase the price of the STALKER 2 Ultimate Edition from $339 to $379 (or local currency equivalent),”The company said on Twitter.

The Ultimate Edition looks to have a lot of extras, including figurines, maps, lights, backpacks, and more, so if you’re really looking forward to STALKER 2, it might be worth checking out.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl launches later this year.