Sony offers two versions of the Playstation 5: The standard model for around 550.00 euros and the Digital Edition, which costs 450.00 euros. The standard PS5 comes with a 4K Blu-ray drive, while the digital edition has no drive at all. Otherwise, both Playstation 5 models offer exactly the same performance. We compared the consoles and will help you decide which model to choose.

The Sony Playstation 5 is the fastest selling video game console of the current generation. Gamers can choose between two models: a 550 euro standard edition and a 450 euro digital edition. The cheaper Digital Edition does not have a drive for physical games and films, so you can only use digital game downloads. The standard PS5, on the other hand, has a 4K Blu-ray drive.

In fact, sales of digital Playstation software are significantly outpacing physical sales. In autumn 2022, around 62 percent of all Playstation games were bought digitally. While that’s down from early 2022, when a whopping 80 percent of all PS games sold were purchased digitally, digital is obviously still the most popular way to buy a PlayStation game.

But even if digital downloads are convenient, the Playstation 5 with disc drive has clear advantages. For example, physical games can be bought second-hand at a lower price, resold, or shared with friends and family. However, whether the standard PS5 is really worth 100.00 euros more to you than the digital version depends on how heavy the advantages of the disc drive weigh for you. We compare the two PS5 models so you can decide which device is right for you.

Playstation 5 pricing and availability

The standard PS5 costs EUR 550.00, which is EUR 100.00 more than the digital PS5 Edition, which costs EUR 450.00 accordingly. So while the digital edition is cheaper, it often ships to retailers in smaller quantities, so the Standard Edition is usually easier to find. Basically, the availability of both consoles in 2023 is significantly better than in previous years. Both models were regularly in stock at various shops in the first months of 2023. While they can still sell out quickly, stocks are replenished regularly and it’s not uncommon to find them in brick-and-mortar stores.

Sony also bundles both Playstation 5 consoles with popular games. So you can often buy the PS5 in connection with “God of War Ragnarök”, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” or “Horizon: Forbidden West”. In fact, PS5 bundles with a game are often more frequently stocked than the individual PS5 consoles.

Standard Edition vs Digital Edition: What’s the difference?

Both Playstation 5 models offer almost identical designs and specifications – the only real difference between them is the lack of a 4K Blu-ray Disc drive on the digital version. Aside from not being able to play games and movies on Blu-ray discs, the digital version of the PS5 is slightly thinner and weighs around 600 grams less than the standard version.

Aside from those two differences, the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition offer exactly the same performance. These include support for games with a resolution of up to 4K and 120 frames per second on compatible screens, lightning-fast loading times thanks to the console’s solid state drive, and advanced graphics features such as ray tracing on select games. Both models also come with the same DualSense controller, which offers haptic feedback and an integrated microphone, and they support the same Playstation accessories.

Standard PS5 vs Digital PS5: The Games

The two PlayStation 5 consoles have the same games library and game quality – but with the standard PS5 you have more control over where you buy it and how you want to play it. Games can be played from discs or via digital downloads. The PS5 digital edition, on the other hand, only allows you to purchase and play downloaded games.

Digital purchases of Playstation games are tied to your Sony account. The Playstation Store is also the only place where you can buy digital games. Owners of the digital PS5 edition can therefore not benefit from offers from other retailers and shops.

And while digital game downloads are undoubtedly convenient, physical discs give you the ability to resell or rent your games. The standard PS5 can also play old PS4 discs via backwards compatibility, while the PS5 digital edition can only access these games via the Playstation Store. But keep in mind that many physical games still require an internet connection and plenty of PS5 storage space to install and play.

Playstation 5 Standard Edition and Digital Edition at a glance

Conclusion: Which PS5 should you buy?

Both Playstation 5 models offer the same gaming performance, but the standard PS5 could be more practical in the long run – depending on your buying habits. Although it costs 100.00 euros more, you can play old PS4 discs, used copies of games and discs borrowed from friends, which could be cheaper over time. It also serves as a 4K Blu-ray player for movies. However, the digital edition of the Playstation 5 is also a good choice, especially if you want to save money on the purchase. But it’s better suited for gamers who don’t already have a Playstation disc collection and don’t need the PS5 as the center of their home entertainment system.

This article is a translation. You can find the original by Kevin Webb of Insider here: PS5 vs. PS5 digital edition: Which PlayStation 5 should you buy?