People who like to travel should be familiar with “Star Alliance”, the world‘s largest airline alliance with 26 airlines. Adopt biometric system.

Reuters reported that Star Alliance expects member airlines to use biometric systems to replace boarding passes, using facial information of passengers as boarding passes through biometrics, reducing operating time and procedures. It is expected to be used for airport security check, baggage check, boarding gate identity check, use of VIP lounges, etc.

Star Alliance executives pointed out that they hope that member airlines will double the current number of biometric identification systems by the end of 2025. At present, the airports with biometric identification systems are expanded by 4 European ones. This is the first time for Star Alliance to encourage member airlines to implement the new system. Although the alliance has no substantial binding force, airlines are willing to expand to other cabin passengers in addition to the VIP boarding useful identification system.

The recently concluded United Nations Aviation Symposium also discussed the possibility of using biometrics. Due to different personal information privacy regulations in various countries and technical restrictions in some countries, it is difficult to require airports and airlines around the world to introduce biometric identification, and it is necessary to adapt to local conditions.

Statistics show that 38% of airports will adopt biometric identification within 3 years, up from 35% in 2020. Over time, biometrics will become more widely used, such as replacing the 50% adoption rate of secure chip passports. Biometric identification systems will have more business opportunities and benefit users more.

