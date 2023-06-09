Star-Lord stars in new Audible podcast series…

Audible presents its new Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord. It is an audio saga in six seasons, which tells the adventures of several Marvel Superheroes in a post-apocalyptic world.

The first season is dedicated to Star-Lord, the charismatic and courageous leader of a band of outlaws, who is faced with new threats and old enemies. The audio series features a rich and immersive soundscape, making listening to it an immersive and compelling experience.

The other seasons will be dedicated to Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doctor Doom and Marvel’s Wastelanders

The cast of the Star-Lord Audible podcast

The cast of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is made up of talented actors, who lend their voices to the protagonists of the story. Among them we find Neri Marcorè (who voices Peter Quill), Conrad Guzzanti (Rocket), Mattea Serpelloni (Cora), Laura Romano (The collector), Roberta Greganti (Emma Frost), Maximum Crow (Kraven the Hunter) and with the special participation of Luca Ward (Doctor Doom).

The first season of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be available on Audible from June 28, 2023while the other five seasons will be released during 2023 and 2024. The series will be available for free to everyone, without an Audible subscription (only an Amazon.it account will be required).