STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R: Remake Details and Release Date Announced

“STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” Set for Release on November 2, Brings Exciting New Features and Enhancements

Square Enix has announced that the highly-anticipated remake of “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” will be released on November 2. Prior to its unveil at the Tokyo Game Show, Asian media got an exclusive preview of the game and had the chance to speak with the production team for details on the remake.

During the recent Nintendo Direct on the 14th, a demo version was showcased, accompanied by a video that provided an in-depth look at the game’s system and new elements that have been incorporated into every aspect of the gameplay. The video highlighted new combat features such as “Cracking” and “Assault Action,” as well as the evolved Item Making Technique (IC) and Free Action (PA) functions.

In an interview session, the production team was asked about the motivation behind creating this game. Square Enix revealed that they received numerous requests to remake the second generation of the game, as it was highly regarded by fans. The team had the opportunity to discuss this with Mr. Kitao, and their collaboration led to the inception of this remake. It is worth noting that some of the members who worked on the original PS2 version also participated in this project.

Despite no major changes to the story, the production team has focused on enhancing the graphics and revamping the UI battle system, as well as introducing features like fast movement. They assured that even players who haven’t played the previous game or the original version will have no trouble diving into “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” as it can be played independently.

The interview also shed light on various aspects of the remake. When asked about the addition of two voice options, Square Enix explained that due to hardware limitations during the game’s initial release, fully voiced dialogue was not possible. However, for the remake, they collaborated with the original voice actors to re-record all the voice lines. The PSP version of the game was included to cater to players who enjoyed it back then.

Regarding the exploration of the map, Square Enix clarified that while the towns and mazes remain intact, the map itself has been redesigned using 3D technology. The original atmosphere and content are preserved, giving veteran players a sense of nostalgia while showcasing refreshed visuals. Fast movement has been introduced to facilitate easier exploration, which is also reflected in the combat system.

One major improvement in the remake is the addition of a new map navigation feature, allowing players to see tasks and conversations directly on the map. In the original game, triggering events required specific actions, but this time events can be triggered at any time after entering a town, providing greater convenience to players.

In terms of sound effects, including combat effects and magic special effects, everything has been re-produced, ensuring a fresh auditory experience. The music, arranged and recorded by Mr. Sakuraba Tsumugi, adds another dimension to the game.

The item creation system has received several enhancements, including a reduced failure rate and the ability to create powerful weapons with special effects. Players are encouraged to experiment and explore these new possibilities.

Regarding character skills, a significant number of adjustments have been made to special effects, numerical values, and skill progression. The previously deleted earthquake technique from the PSP version has been reintroduced in the remake.

While there are no new hidden mazes, bosses, or guest characters to unlock after completing the game, there are now “elite enemies” wandering around the wilderness, providing more challenging boss battles.

The gameplay elements that allow players to adjust favorability between teammates and unlock unique endings are retained in the remake, now with the added bonus of being able to track intimacy levels easily. This improvement makes it more convenient for players aiming for specific character endings.

Addressing game production issues, Square Enix explained that the decision to use 3D scenes with 2D characters was made to maintain the original game’s essence while making it approachable for both new and existing players. The character portraits have been redesigned to showcase more details.

Camera movements have also been adjusted in the remake, offering players the freedom to choose their perspective in the wilderness, while towns have certain limitations. The entrance to towns is now accompanied by a moving camera from bottom to top, creating a magical experience reminiscent of entering Disneyland.

When asked about the difficulties encountered during the remake, Square Enix emphasized the challenge of achieving suitable lighting to prevent the background from overpowering the characters. A considerable amount of effort was invested in this aspect to maintain the visual balance.

Contrary to popular speculation, the remake of “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” does not utilize the HD-2D technology, nor does it draw inspiration from such works. The developers focused primarily on resetting the game while devising unique visual effects.

As for the availability of all partners within one week in the remake, Square Enix assured players that the system from the original game has been carefully considered. Partners will join the team at various stages, and some are mutually exclusive, requiring players to prioritize their choices.

With these enhancements and new features, “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” promises an exciting adventure that will captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike. As the release date draws nearer, fans can anticipate a deeper dive into the game’s mechanics and narrative elements.

