Star Wars Day 2023: Lego, Costumes, Figures, Games & Gadgets

Star Wars was, is and will remain unavoidable for many. At least the name of the science fiction saga is known to almost everyone. Even those who are not into the eternal battle between good and evil themselves will no longer be able to avoid Obi Wan Kenobi, Jedi, Sith, R2-D2, BB2, Yoda or Boba Fett as parents. And it’s about a lot more than just a few movies. There is now a feeling that there is hardly a product that is not available with a Star Wars imprint – from toys to plasters.

Find Star Wars Gadgets



When researching this article, we rummaged through hundreds of products and found some strange things. At first glance, the search is very easy, as hundreds of products can be found under the term Star Wars alone. However, if you think that you are now seeing the complete selection, you are wrong.

When searching for specific terms from the Star Wars universe, umpteen other products are found. In the price comparison, it is particularly worth looking for X-Wing, TIE Fighter, R2-D2, Darth Vader, Yoda or Stormtrooper. Of course, some of the products can also be found under the term Star Wars, but this mainly applies to the licensed branded products. At Amazon, for example, there is a very special topic page for Star Wars products.

Unlicensed Products



Purchasing an unlicensed product means that distribution of the product under the brand name is not authorized by the brand owners. License fees would be incurred for this, with which sellers could then officially sell the product under the name Star Wars, for example. This also includes films and series. The German Patent and Trademark Office has even made its own article on the Star Wars cosmos about the trademark rights that apply there.

If permission is not obtained by license, the product may not officially call itself that. If a retailer sells products without a license under a protected name, this is counterfeiting or product piracy. Here the seller has to reckon with severe penalties.

films and series



In addition to the official films, there are also box sets for series like Rebels or books like Thrawn.

For real Star Wars fans, Disney’s streaming service is also a must. In addition to all Star Wars films, the TV series “The Mandalorian” and “Book of Boba Fett” can also be found here. There is currently speculation about a second part of the spin-off series “Obi Wan Kenobi”, which was published last year. Disney Plus costs 90 euros for an annual subscription and 9 euros per month for the service.

Games for PC, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo and coffee table



Gamers with a penchant for Star Wars stories are offered a whole range of different game titles. From childish Lego Star Wars to gory 3D shooters, there is something for every age group and every gaming platform. The somewhat older Star Wars: Squadrons (guide) was surprisingly good.

The game Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, which saw the light of day in the Star Wars world just a few days ago, is brand new. Electronic Arts offers the game for Xbox, Playstation 5 and PC. TechStage is giving away this and more on TikTok until 7 p.m. today. All important information is available in the following video.

In addition, there are numerous products for all lovers of the cultivated board game. The science fiction saga hardly stops at a franchise. So you can spend fun evenings at the living room table away from the monitor, controller or computer mouse with Monopoly Star Wars, Risk Star Wars, Cluedo Star Wars and various card games.

toy



In addition to loyal fans, children are a target group for suppliers of fan products. Lego, for example, recognized this early and well and now offers a whole universe of its own Star Wars products. From the tiny X-Wing for 9 euros to the Millennium Falcon for 120 euros, there is something for every budget. Also new is a set with two starfighters – the Fang Fighter from The Mandalorian Season 3 and the classic TIE Interceptor. In order to simplify the search, it is worth narrowing down the price specifically. Our guide Star Wars, Halo and Pokémon: Clamping blocks for nerds from Lego, Cobi, Mega Contrux, Mold King & Co. can also be helpful.

The selection of action figures and stuffed animals is just as large. Experience has shown that this is only a reference to the often poor workmanship of affordable figures and vehicles. The mostly non-licensed goods from China are suitable as an entertaining activity or as a gag – true lovers of the saga should, however, dig deeper into their pockets and prefer the usually high-quality processed branded goods from licensees.

RC robots and drones



In addition to remote-controlled robots and droids like R2-D2, flying Star Wars models are exciting. When offering remote controlled Star Wars models, one should always look at the dimensions and the description of the products in order to avoid misunderstandings. As exciting as an RC Millenium Falcon may look for 25 euros, it is definitely not for bigger kids! The model is driving instead of flying. That may be enough for small children, but teenagers or adults might be disappointed.

Clothing & Accessories



Our search continues with a classic: clothes with a print. The range of clothing and accessories is huge and ranges from kitschy Christmas knit sweaters with Darth Vader pointed hats to stylish hoodies, which can only be identified as Star Wars fan articles at second glance. From artistic motifs to classic licensed goods to wacky slogan shirts, almost everything is available. This also applies to T-shirts, which are also cheaper on Amazon for Star Wars Day.

In the children’s size range, the motifs on the clothes are much cuter than on the adults. Here you can find numerous imprints of the popular Lego Star Wars series. Experience has shown that the high-quality clothing range called Lego Wear includes T-shirts, sweaters and hats. In addition to such licensed goods, mainly qualitatively simple textiles are available. Even for the little ones there are matching baby rompers with motifs such as the Storm Pooper or Baby Darth Vader.

Bicycle or ski helmets with Star Wars prints are also available. In this category in particular, we would only buy goods from brand manufacturers.

Toiletries & Household



The body care sector is not safe from the Star Wars hype either. For today’s Star Wars Day, Amazon isn’t skimping on discounts. From toothbrushes and razors to shower gel sets, all sorts of things are on offer here too. A tip from my own experience: Small injured star warriors are particularly happy about plasters with Darth Vader & Co.

Conclusion



Star Wars fans have an incredibly wide range of fun, pretty and funny products to choose from. Here we were amazed to find out: There is almost nothing that does not exist. The range is well positioned for all ages and budgets.