LEGO has introduced a new version of the X-wing Starfighter. The set will be launched to coincide with this year’s Star Wars Day. We summarize all important information for you.

Image: LEGO

The new version of the X-wing consists of a total of 1,949 individual parts and measures 55 x 44 x 27 cm. The set was designed as an exhibition piece for true “Star Wars” fans. A small information board, on which a few interesting details are shown, is appropriately included in the scope of delivery.

“While this isn’t the first time we’ve brought the X-wing Starfighter to life, it’s the most detailed model and I’m thrilled with the final design,” said Henrik Andersen, LEGO Design Master. “It’s such an iconic ship and by designing it at this new, larger scale, we were able to include more specific details like the engines, cockpit and wings.”

Compared to its predecessor, the wings, drive and cockpit have been fundamentally revised. The wings can be switched from flight to attack mode via a small wheel. There are also two minifigures of Luke Skywalker, who provided some iconic scenes in the films with the X-wing, and the droid R2-D2. The Luke Skywalker minifigure is exclusive to this set.

The official start of sales is May 4, 2023 – also known as Star Wars Day (May the force / fourth). At launch, the set will be offered exclusively at LEGO. The price is 239.99 euros.