Star Wars Outlaws: New Details on Locations and Characters Revealed at Comic-Con

New Details Unveiled for Upcoming Star Wars Outlaws Game

Comic-Con attendees were thrilled to receive new and exciting information about the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game. Game director Julian Gerighty revealed that two locations in the game have been identified: the Crescent Toshara and the well-known desert planet, Tatooine.

Toshara, inspired by the African savannah, offers large open fields for players to explore. Gerighty stated that the planet was specifically designed for Kay Vess to drive around in her flying car, providing a unique and thrilling experience for gamers.

Speaking about the game’s development process, Gerighty explained, “We started with a biome – in this case, the southeastern African biome as inspiration – and then you twist it to make it feel a little bit alien. It brings out a truly alien essence – familiar, but fresh.”

Furthermore, Lucasfilm’s Matt Martin shared insight into their approach when creating new locations. They follow an 80/20 rule, where 80% of the locations should feel familiar, while the remaining 20% should feel strange and unfamiliar. Toshara represents the familiarity of the African plains, while its moon and the Crystal City contribute to the unique and alien aspects.

Moving on to the well-known location of Tatooine, Martin emphasized the importance of creating a sense of history rather than simply replicating the planet. He revealed that players will have the opportunity to explore Mos Eisley, particularly a popular watering hole, offering a truly immersive experience. Martin expressed their commitment to providing virtual tours within the game and satisfying fans’ curiosity about various locations and distances.

In addition to Tatooine, players will also have the thrilling opportunity to visit the palace where the notorious Jabba the Hutt resides. Taking on missions for this iconic character is sure to be an exciting challenge, and players will even have the option to betray him, facing the consequential outcomes of their actions.

While an official release date for Star Wars Outlaws has yet to be announced, fans can expect the game to hit the shelves next year. To read a longer interview with the game’s director, Julian Gerighty, from San Diego Comic-Con, click here.

Star Wars enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the release of Star Wars Outlaws, anticipating an immersive and thrilling gaming experience in the beloved Star Wars universe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

