Star Wars: Skeleton Crew confirmed to be eight episodes long – Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Andor has been around for much longer than usual in the live-action Star Wars series, with 12 episodes in the first season and a confirmed 12-episode second. We’re really grateful for that, because Andor is absolutely brilliant, but eight episodes seem to be the gold standard when it comes to Disney+’s live-action Star Wars show.

All of The Mandalorian’s seasons are eight episodes, the upcoming Ahsoka is eight, and the same thing applies to The Attendants (which premieres next year and is set towards the end of the High Republic era). Now it turns out that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will follow the same pattern for eight episodes.

While we don’t know much about the series yet, it’s said to be something fans of The Goonies will love, where we follow a group of four kids lost in the galaxy as they try to get home. We also know that Jude Law is playing a major role. It’s set to premiere on Disney+ later this year, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to see the first trailer.

