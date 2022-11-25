EA’s “Star Wars” series game “Star Wars: Squadrons” is available for free collection for a limited time on the Epic Games Store platform from today, and can be kept permanently after collection.

The background story of Star Wars: Squadrons by Motive Studios describes the destruction of the second Death Star, but the battle of starfighter pilots between the two sides of the Galactic Civil War continues to rage. Players have to work hand in hand with squadron members to turn defeat into victory in super-large-scale fleet wars and challenge five-on-five multiplayer melee battles.

“Star Wars: Squadrons” was officially launched in October 2020, and it will be available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time from today until 00:00 on December 2.

As for the Epic Games Store, it plans to open “Fort Triumph” and “RPG in a Box” for free for a limited time from December 2nd to December 9th next week.