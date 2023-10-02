Starbreeze Celebrates Three Million Players and Resolves Matchmaking Issues for Payday 3

Starbreeze, the developer of the highly popular game Payday 3, has recently shared an exciting update for its players. The company announced that the game has reached an impressive milestone of three million players, a remarkable achievement for the heist game.

In addition to celebrating this milestone, Starbreeze also addressed the matchmaking issues that were present at the game’s launch. The company’s CEO, Tobias Sjögren, expressed his gratitude to the players for their patience, stating, “We would like to thank our players for the patience they have shown us. I don’t really need to repeat that this is not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon, not a sprint, and we will work tirelessly to continue building Payday 3 bigger and better for our players, providing the best value.”

Acknowledging the importance of constantly improving the gaming experience for its community, Starbreeze revealed its roadmap for the remainder of 2023. The company plans to focus on quality of life improvements for Payday 3, ensuring that players have an even more enjoyable and seamless experience. Furthermore, the developer has promised new content to be released in November, adding even more excitement and challenges to the game. And to top it all off, Starbreeze announced that by winter, players can expect the highly anticipated Grammar Error DLC.

This news marks a significant step for Starbreeze as it continues to engage and satisfy its dedicated player base. Payday 3 has captivated millions of gamers worldwide, and with the developer’s ongoing efforts to address issues and provide new content, it is clear that the game has a bright future ahead.

Fans of Payday 3 can look forward to a series of updates and improvements throughout the year, ensuring that their heist experience remains fresh and fulfilling. As the developer’s CEO emphasized, this is just the beginning of a marathon, and Starbreeze is committed to continuously enhancing the game to meet and exceed player expectations.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

