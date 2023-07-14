Starfield: A Massive Game with Longer Main Campaign and High Hopes for Modding Community, Says Bethesda Director Todd Howard

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, is set to be their biggest project yet, requiring hundreds of hours of gameplay for those who truly want to experience everything the game has to offer. However, Director Todd Howard recently shed light on the length of the main campaign during an interview with IGN.

According to Howard, Starfield’s main campaign is longer than any of Bethesda’s previous games, with approximately 20% more missions. When pressed for a more specific duration, Howard mentioned that it could range anywhere from the 30s to the 40s in terms of gameplay hours.

But Bethesda’s commitment to Starfield doesn’t end with the release of the game. Howard assured fans that the studio has plans to continue expanding and adding content to the game long after its launch. This dedication stems from the studio’s understanding that their games have a lasting appeal, as evidenced by players still enjoying titles like Skyrim even years after its release.

Furthermore, Bethesda has always had a strong relationship with the modding community, and Howard believes that Starfield will be a dream come true for modders. He expressed his admiration for the modding community’s creativity and acknowledged that they can add so much to the game through their own creations. This suggests that players can expect a wealth of user-generated content to enhance their Starfield experience.

As players eagerly await the release of Starfield, which is currently in development, Bethesda’s promise of a lengthy main campaign and continued post-launch support highlights their dedication to providing an unforgettable gaming experience. With its expansive missions and potential for community-generated content, Starfield is shaping up to be a game that fans can enjoy for years to come.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

