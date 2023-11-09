Starfield Beta Testing: Bethesda Introduces DLSS 3 and Game Adjustments

Bethesda’s “Starfield” Beta Testing DLSS 3 on Steam

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game “Starfield” is gearing up for release, and the developer has now started beta testing DLSS 3 on Steam. This new update is open to players for an early experience and promises significant improvements to the game.

One of the most notable updates in this beta version is the addition of DLSS 3, a new technology prepared by NVIDIA for the GeForce RTX 40 series. DLSS 3 uses interpolation frame technology to increase the FPS value of the game, ultimately improving the smoothness of graphics, particularly in resource-hungry games like “Starfield”.

In addition to the new technology, the beta version of “Starfield” also addresses a series of bugs and makes adjustments to the game’s balance. These adjustments include reducing the difficulty of stealing and improving the buff ability of food, responding to the requirements of the player community.

One of the most welcomed changes is the addition of an option to eat food immediately, simplifying the gameplay for players. This change allows characters to eat food directly without having to put it in the bag first, streamlining the gaming experience.

To access the beta update for “Starfield”, players can simply right-click the game in their Steam library, click “Content”, choose “Beta” and then click “Participate in Beta”. From the drop-down menu, they can select the “beta” version and wait for the game to complete downloading and installing the update file.

Overall, the beta version of “Starfield” offers exciting improvements and new features that are sure to enhance the gaming experience for players. As the developer continues to gather feedback from the beta testing, players can expect even more enhancements in the future.