While Bethesda’s epic RPGs often touch on mature themes, they’re rarely very explicit. This makes it possible for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 to get a 15+ rating in Australia to make them available to a wider audience.

However, it appears that the upcoming Starfield will be a different story. The game, which will be the Bethesda game studio’s first original franchise in 25 years, recently received a firm release date after being delayed last year and premieres in September. That means we’re about six months away from launch, and now video game content rating organizations around the world have started age-rating Starfield.

First up is Australia’s Classification Board, which, as it turns out, earned a +18 rating. While Australia is notoriously tough on the game, these are the motivations behind this decision:medium impactsubject and language,strong influenceViolence,very slight effectexposed,high impactdrugs, finallynonesex。

Were you surprised to see that Starfield has a higher age rating than previous Bethesda Game Studios titles, or did it live up to your expectations?