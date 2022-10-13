Home Technology “Starfield” has 4 times more text than The Elder Scrolls and has added a persuasion system – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

“Starfield” has 4 times more text than The Elder Scrolls and has added a persuasion system – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
“Starfield” has 4 times more text than The Elder Scrolls and has added a persuasion system – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Starfield” game director Todd Howard answered some questions from the community, revealing in the film that the text volume of the game reached about 252,953 lines, far exceeding the 111,000 lines of “Fallout 4” and “The Elder Scrolls V: Unbounded”. about 60,000 lines of Skyrim.

In addition, he also revealed that the game will return to the classic Bethesda-style dialogue system, providing multiple dialogue options by reading the other party’s feelings, adding a persuasion system during the dialogue, and each option costs different points.

He also mentioned the space navigation system of the game, saying that the interstellar navigation in the “Starfield” game will limit the flight distance according to the player’s fuel amount, and there will be no trapped universe due to insufficient fuel in the middle, although the game is designed in a hard-core direction. , but at the same time pay attention to the comfort of the game.

“Starfield” is scheduled to launch on PC Steam / Microsoft Store / Xbox Series X|S in 2023, and the first launch corresponds to Xbox/PC Game Pass.

See also  [Game News]TAITO EGRETIImini retro mini machine-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games

You may also like

Office-related software, service names will be fully shifted...

The banks? In the metaverse there will be,...

Console Upgrades Catalog Expands This October With Grand...

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the proof:...

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the proof:...

The Milky Way has revealed the “Half”!Astronomers: Billions...

Apple TV, Apple Music, and iCloud Photos are...

Cdp Venture, 3.5 billion more. The foreign fund...

Overwatch 2’s latest bug restarts or shuts down...

Music in the time of TikTok: the success...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy