After the postponement is before the release: Bethesda has announced when Starfield will finally see the light of day.

Bild: Bethesda

Originally, Starfield was supposed to be released on November 11, 2022. The long-awaited space game was then postponed indefinitely. At some point in 2023 the time had come, according to those responsible. Now the game finally has a concrete release date.

Bethesda has released a new trailer and not only gives us a quick look behind the scenes, but also announces the planned release date. The space game will be released on September 6, 2023. For Xbox Series X|S and PC. The title will not be playable on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

More information about Starfield is expected to be released in a few weeks. For June 11, 2023, just before this year’s E3, Bethesda has planned a so-called “Starfield Direct”. A live stream in which you want to report in detail about the game and its development.

Starfield is a role-playing game in a futuristic setting set around 300 years in the future. Players will be able to explore the sheer endless expanses of space and fly to around 1,000 different planets. We can be curious to see whether the developers have succeeded in making this huge game world interesting. The past has often proven that a large game world does not automatically mean great joy in playing.