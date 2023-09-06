Home » Starfield Launches to Record-Breaking Success with 88% Positive Reviews on Steam
Starfield Launches to Record-Breaking Success with 88% Positive Reviews on Steam

Starfield Launches to Record-Breaking Success with 88% Positive Reviews on Steam

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space adventure game, “Starfield,” was officially launched today and has already made quite an impact. Within hours of its release, the game soared to the top of Steam’s best-seller list and attracted a staggering number of online players, reaching a record high of 250,823. The game has received positive reviews, with an overall rating of 88% very positive.

“Starfield” was made available to the public at 8:00 am, and within just three hours, it garnered over 8,000 reviews on the Steam platform alone. Among the 5,375 user reviews from those who purchased the game on Steam, an impressive 88% of players gave positive feedback.

However, it is worth noting that among the positive comments, there were still some concerns raised by players. Many expressed frustration with the game’s loading scenarios, which require a solid-state drive (SSD) environment, and encountered various bugs and optimization issues.

Despite these drawbacks, the majority of players who provided positive feedback highlighted that “Starfield” is primarily an RPG game with a space-themed backdrop, rather than a simulation exploration game. They applauded the game’s immersive world-building, the abundance of Bethesda-style side missions, and the intertwined faction-based storyline, which kept them engaged even after completing the main mission.

On the other hand, players who left negative reviews voiced contrasting opinions. They criticized the excessive number of tasks and the monotonous gameplay, as well as the lackluster performances of non-player characters (NPCs). Additionally, some players expressed disappointment with the user interface (UI) design and the space travel mechanics, which fell short of their initial expectations.

Interestingly, the range of reactions in the Steam comments reflects the pre-launch discussions among players, highlighting the conflicting opinions about “Starfield.” However, it is evident that fans familiar with Bethesda’s game style have embraced it warmly, as they eagerly dive into the game to discover its intricate details.

“Starfield” is priced at NT$1,990 for the standard version and is available on multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Microsoft Store. Furthermore, the game can be enjoyed by Xbox Game Pass subscribers on the first day of its release.

As the excitement surrounding the release of “Starfield” continues to grow, players are immersing themselves in this captivating space adventure, exploring its vast universe, and unraveling its thrilling mysteries.

