Starfield marketing kicks off with Lucozade partnership

Starfield’s marketing campaign is taking its first steps as Xbox teams up with Lucozade in the UK and Ireland. With the purchase of a special Starfield-themed drink bottle, gamers can score an Xbox Series S, among other gaming and console-centric prizes.

With every bottle you buy, you get 1 month of Xbox Game Pass for free, though it seems unlikely that this offer will stack, which means once you redeem the free month, that’s it. The Xbox Series S prizes will be handed out daily, which means that in addition to getting Starfield’s Game Pass from day one, you’ll also get a console to play it with.

“Lucozade Energy’s partnership with Xbox and Starfield will unlock significant rewards and access for the UK gaming community, while illustrating the potential of unlocking their games,”Zoe Trimble, head of Lucozade Energy at Suntory Beverages and Food GB&I, wrote in a statement. “We wanted to create a special kind of partnership that would allow us to connect with gamers through a shared passion, culture and vision for gaming.

The deal is available from now until June 30, which still leaves us with a long wait before Starfield, which drops on September 6.

