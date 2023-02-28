文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn
Later this week, Bethesda is expected to reveal when their promised Starfield stream will air, according to the latest rumors, but maybe we already have a little idea of what to expect.
Ex-Bethesda employee Jonny Roses (former senior community manager) revealed on Twitter“There is a Collector’s Edition”Coming to Starfield soon. He also wrote,“It’s not a digital-only release.”No other details were given, and both revelations are of course what we’d expect. Still, it’s certainly nice to have something that’s almost confirmed.
This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here