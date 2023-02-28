news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Later this week, Bethesda is expected to reveal when their promised Starfield stream will air, according to the latest rumors, but maybe we already have a little idea of ​​what to expect.

Ex-Bethesda employee Jonny Roses (former senior community manager) revealed on Twitter“There is a Collector’s Edition”Coming to Starfield soon. He also wrote,“It’s not a digital-only release.”No other details were given, and both revelations are of course what we’d expect. Still, it’s certainly nice to have something that’s almost confirmed.

https://twitter.com/LoneVaultWander/status/1629460853845274626

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here