Home Technology Starfield Might Get a Collector’s Edition – Hong Kong Sina
Technology

Starfield Might Get a Collector’s Edition – Hong Kong Sina

by admin
Starfield Might Get a Collector’s Edition – Hong Kong Sina
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Later this week, Bethesda is expected to reveal when their promised Starfield stream will air, according to the latest rumors, but maybe we already have a little idea of ​​what to expect.

Ex-Bethesda employee Jonny Roses (former senior community manager) revealed on Twitter“There is a Collector’s Edition”Coming to Starfield soon. He also wrote,“It’s not a digital-only release.”No other details were given, and both revelations are of course what we’d expect. Still, it’s certainly nice to have something that’s almost confirmed.

https://twitter.com/LoneVaultWander/status/1629460853845274626

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Covid: record of cases in Hong Kong, the wave that also scares China

You may also like

3 things we (don’t) know about the first...

Phil Spencer: “Xbox Will Exist” If Activision Blizzard...

3 things we (don’t) know about the first...

Nomios Group acquires the Italian cybersecurity expert Aditinet

The smartphone with the “paper” screen and the...

Lando Norris’ Quadrant Expands Partnership With SCUF Gaming...

The US bans TikTok from government devices. Beijing’s...

UK esports organization Tenstar suspends all operations –...

Smart working extension until June 30th, here’s who...

The US bans TikTok from government devices. Beijing’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy