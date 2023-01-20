Home Technology Starfield release date to be announced “soon” according to Bethesda
Starfield release date to be announced “soon” according to Bethesda

This coming week is going to be a good one for Xbox fans (or just fans of great games in general), as Bethesda and Microsoft have a small event they’re callingDeveloper Directwhere we’ll see tons of new stuff from Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

The upcoming space RPG Starfields is gone, but there will be a separate event later that really showcases it in a proper way. Fortunately, we don’t seem to have to wait long. As pointed out by eagle-eyed Redditors, we should expect at least one release date to arrive “soon,” and here’s what Bethesda Latin America had to say to fans when asked about it:

“We will be announcing shortly that we are preparing a special event for the game.

While we know from experience that in the video game industry, “soon” can mean anywhere from two hours to two years, “soon” usually indicates that there won’t be a long wait. Hopefully this is an indication that we might be getting a Starfield reveal in February.

The latest rumors say the game is scheduled for release in July or August.

