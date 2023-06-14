Home » Starfield will be the most infallible Bethesda game ever
Technology

Starfield will be the most infallible Bethesda game ever

by admin
Starfield will be the most infallible Bethesda game ever

Bethesda Game Studios is known for making some shocking games, but they’re also known for having lots of bugs and technical issues. This is one reason why many of us were prepared for a flood of questions when Starfield was announced, we were told there would be over a thousand planets in the game. Sunday’s Starfield Direct didn’t make it any better by emphasizing how ambitious and huge the game is. On top of that Todd Howard confirms it’s Starfield – there won’t be 60fps-on-xbox-series-xs-1275383/”>Won’t be a 60fps console, you might as well call it Bugfield. Not according to Xbox. Actually exactly on the contrary.

Xbox head Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty visited Giant Bomb during Summer Game Fest, and when asked about their expectations for Starfield, Booty said something very interesting:

“We have a lot of people playing it internally. Working with Todd and the team, I’ve seen the number of bugs and just by the numbers – if it came out today – it would be the highest in any game Bethesda has ever released.Minimal errors.

A very promising statement, and I’m sure gamers with a capital G will remind Booty when something weird happens in Starfield, but it’s definitely promising.

Tech-wise, what can you expect from Starfield?

See also  "GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-" and "BLUE BLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE" will be released on Xbox and Windows! GGST supports cross-platform!

You may also like

Sorare: the mobile app and reward experiences are...

Microsoft Azure DevOps Server: New Vulnerability! Windows affected

The Viennese startup and its sustainable freezer boxes

Sorare: the mobile app and reward experiences are...

Kingston FURY DIMM 32 GB DDR5-6000

The European Parliament approves the AI ​​Act, stop...

Agriculture and the energy sector rely on innovation...

Green Steel: EU approves green steel production at...

Ready to take off Euclid, who will investigate...

Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy