Starfield will be the most infallible Bethesda game ever

Bethesda Game Studios is known for making some shocking games, but they’re also known for having lots of bugs and technical issues. This is one reason why many of us were prepared for a flood of questions when Starfield was announced, we were told there would be over a thousand planets in the game. Sunday’s Starfield Direct didn’t make it any better by emphasizing how ambitious and huge the game is. On top of that Todd Howard confirms it’s Starfield – there won’t be 60fps-on-xbox-series-xs-1275383/”>Won’t be a 60fps console, you might as well call it Bugfield. Not according to Xbox. Actually exactly on the contrary.

Xbox head Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty visited Giant Bomb during Summer Game Fest, and when asked about their expectations for Starfield, Booty said something very interesting:

“We have a lot of people playing it internally. Working with Todd and the team, I’ve seen the number of bugs and just by the numbers – if it came out today – it would be the highest in any game Bethesda has ever released.Minimal errors.

A very promising statement, and I’m sure gamers with a capital G will remind Booty when something weird happens in Starfield, but it’s definitely promising.

Tech-wise, what can you expect from Starfield?