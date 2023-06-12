Starfield won’t have 60fps on Xbox Series X/S

When asked about the target framerate and resolution of Starfield on Xbox consoles, everyone at Bethesda has always answered very carefully and vaguely… until now.

Todd Howard confirms to IGN that Starfield will run at 4k and 30 frames per second on Xbox Series X, while Xbox Series S owners will have to use 1440p and 30fps. The reason is simple, even though I'm sure many people would question it:

“We really locked it down at 30 because we wanted fidelity, we wanted all those things. We didn’t want to sacrifice any of it.

That’s not surprising given the studio’s history. However, Howard does state a few things that I’d be surprised to see if completely true:

“Fortunately, on this one, we’re running pretty well. It’s often running well above that. Sometimes it’s 60. But on consoles, we do lock it down because we prefer consistency, you Didn’t even think about it. We never wanted to sacrifice that experience that made our game feel very, very special. So it felt great. Even in the heat of battle, we were very happy with that feeling. We needed spaces like this , because anything can happen in our game.

Does Starfield really run at a smooth 30fps most of the time? Of course, they didn’t have to make it work on the PlayStation console this time around, but Redfall’s disappointing performance proved that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easy to make the game work well.

