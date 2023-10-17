Starfield’s Lead Quest Designer, Will Shen, Leaves Bethesda to Develop Open Source World RPG

Bethesda Developer Will Shen Leaves Company to Develop New Open Source World RPG

Will Shen, a long-time developer at Bethesda, has announced his departure from the company to pursue a new project. Shen, who has been working at Bethesda for over ten years, is the lead quest designer for the highly anticipated Starfield and has design and writing credits on popular titles such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

Shen will now be joining forces with veterans of the genre to create a new open-source World RPG called Wyrdsong under the banner of Something Wicked Games. The development team of Wyrdsong includes talented individuals from Bethesda, Obsidian, and BioWare.

While not much information has been revealed about Wyrdsong, it is said to have a dark and supernatural theme and will be built using Unreal Engine 5. Despite the game being in its early stages of development, the collaboration of such experienced developers has garnered attention and anticipation.

Shen confirmed the news of his departure and his involvement in the new project through a tweet on his official Twitter account, stating, “Excited to announce that I’ll be leaving Bethesda to develop Wyrdsong, an open-source World RPG with Something Wicked Games.”

As Something Wicked Games is a relatively small studio, fans shouldn’t expect a trailer or major updates anytime soon. However, with the impressive talent behind the game, it is definitely one to keep an eye on as development progresses.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

