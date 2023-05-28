Home » Stargazing with smart telescope from Unistellar
Stargazing with smart telescope from Unistellar

As fascinating as astronomy is, navigating the telescope to the objects you want can get complicated. French smart telescope manufacturer Unistellar is dedicated to making astronomy a fun and educational experience for everyone.

Bring the wonders of the universe to life in seconds with the eVscope 2 and eQuinox 2, the world‘s most powerful and easy-to-use digital telescopes. The Unistellar technology makes it possible to compensate for a large part of the light pollution, so that observations are also possible in the city center.

Using the app, users select the celestial bodies they want to view and the smart telescope automatically aligns itself with them. In addition, up to ten smartphones can be connected to the telescope at the same time, so that a barbecue party can quickly turn into stargazing.

Greentech Stargazing: Cooperation with SETI Institute and NASA

In collaboration with the SETI Institute and NASA, the eVscope 2 and eQuinox 2 allow users to join the first global citizen science network, where everyone can observe special astronomical events such as exoplanet transits or supernovae while contributing to scientific discoveries .

The Unistellar community has already discovered an exoplanet, reshaped an asteroid, and created the first model of a near-Earth asteroid.

The “Discover Together” cashback campaign for the two models eVscope 2 and eQuinox 2 is available until June 25th via the Unistellar website and the website of the sales partners.

