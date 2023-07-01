Start, prices and features of the new music subscription

By Rita Deutschbein | Jul 01, 2023 at 4:54 p.m

Spotify has been toying with the idea of ​​introducing a new subscription with particularly high sound quality for two years. The option should be offered in addition to the previous premium tariff, but also cost significantly more. Now the start date seems to be concrete.

Little is known about Spotify’s new subscription plan, although it’s expected to launch in select non-US markets later this year. There were first indications of the subscription with a hi-fi feature as early as 2021 and then again in October 2022. At that time, a former Spotify user on Reddit asked what Spotify Platinum was. He was asked by the Swedish company if he would return to the streaming service if a higher quality subscription model was available. Meanwhile, Spotify seems to have said goodbye to the name Platinum. According to a report by the news portal “Bloomberg”, the provider internally calls the new option Supremium instead.

The new Hi-Fi subscription from Spotify can do that

Whether Platinum or Supremium – the new music subscription from Spotify is to differ from the subscriptions offered up to now in terms of features such as hi-fi quality, a studio sound option and headphone optimization. The competitors Deezer and Tidal already offer such playback of lossless audio formats.

In addition to hi-fi playback, additional functions for the music library and playlists as well as the option for less advertising in Spotify podcasts are also being discussed. Spotify apparently also wants to expand access to audio books in the new Hi-Fi subscription. As Bloomberg reports, expanded access to audio books is planned. How this should look exactly is still unclear. The subscription could either include a certain number of free audiobook hours per month or a certain number of titles.

Long way to the new subscription

Spotify has been planning to stream music in CD quality for a long time. This is based on the belief that customers want music of a higher quality. A corresponding test was already running in 2017 within the Spotify premium subscription. Finally, the music streaming service announced the launch of a Hi-Fi offering in late 2021. However, it did not start, instead Spotify published the following statement in January 2022:

“(…) We know that Hi-Fi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same way and look forward to bringing a Spotify Hi-Fi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have any timing details to share just yet. (..)” Spotify Community website

The Hi-Fi subscription went quiet again until Spotify mentioned it to a user on Reddit in October 2022. Now, many months later, the new offering seems to be starting to take shape. The start is scheduled for this year. However, Spotify itself does not comment on this. When asked, the streaming service only stated that while they were constantly looking for improvements to their streaming product, they had nothing new to announce at the moment.

How much should the Spotify Hi-Fi subscription cost?

Since Spotify is still so reticent about the new hi-fi subscription, it has been difficult to make a statement about the price so far. However, initial assumptions can be made. As part of the Reddit post, Spotify made a price proposal in October 2022 that has it all. The company lists $19.99 per month as the price for the new subscription. That’s $10 more than the Premium Individual subscription, which is intended for single use. If Spotify really charges just under $20 for its subscription with Hi-Fi option, that would be a price increase of over 100 percent. Can the higher sound quality justify this?

Quality vs Price

When talking about lossless audio formats, the compression of the audio files is meant. For example, if you convert a large WAV audio file to the popular MP3 format, the file loses some of its quality in the process, similar to images. However, this requires less storage space. To achieve this, sounds that are barely perceptible to humans are simply left out. For example, this can be tones that are covered by louder elements. If there is a particularly high compression rate, an MP3 file is of higher quality. From a compression rate of 192 kBit/s, there is almost no difference to classic CD quality.

Can the high-priced Spotify Platinum subscription be worth it? Audio producer Serdar Deniz sees this critically. “CD quality only works with headphones of the right quality,” he explains. The transmission rates must be correspondingly high, especially for end devices with a Bluetooth connection. Not all devices offer a correspondingly high standard. The hi-fi subscription should therefore “be treated with caution. In the end, the headphones are crucial,” says Deniz. Podcasts and music in particular are often listened to on the go and not via the high-quality system at home. His tip: As a rule, only headphones from 150 euros upwards can reproduce a corresponding quality at all. In addition, products with a cable are advantageous if no compromises are to be made in the transmission via Bluetooth etc.

Ultimately, in addition to the technical equipment at such a significantly higher price, the length of time the user stays is also important. If you listen to Spotify music for more than an hour a day, you can get your money’s worth in terms of value for money.

