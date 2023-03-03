Home Technology Start Run as Administrator | TECH FAQ
Technology

Start Run as Administrator | TECH FAQ

by admin
Start Run as Administrator | TECH FAQ

I use the keyboard shortcut very often Windows + R to open the “Run As” dialog. This allows me to launch programs and tools very quickly by typing a command. What obviously doesn’t seem possible is that Start Run as Administrator. But there is a key combination that allows exactly this.

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

The “Carry outDialog itself cannot be started as an administrator. Unfortunately, right-clicking on the corresponding links does not provide this option. But: The entered command can then be started with the appropriate authorization.

All you have to do is enter the command you want and then enter it confirm while holding down the ALT + SHIFT keys (with OK or Enter). The desired application then starts with admin rights, or the user account control (UAC) opens.

Start Powershell as an administrator via the “Run” dialog

In this way, all programs that cannot be found via the start menu can be run quickly and easily as an administrator (eg portable applications).

Also interesting:

This article is like all the others on this site free for you and I hope I could help you. If you want, you can give this blog a little attention in the form of a small donation (PayPal) or via the Amazon Wishlist send.

See also  The world's No. 1 Persona 5 Royal Edition has received overwhelming praise on cross-platform | 4Gamers

You may also like

The US wants to ban Tiktok because the...

【There is an event🉐】ASROCK is holding a Mon...

Yes, TikTok is becoming the Google of Gen...

Join us today for an hour of GR...

AI spam floods sci-fi magazines and the Kindle...

MSIology 2023: Our first impressions of MSI’s new...

Rumor: Here’s the Xbox lineup after Starfield –...

LENCO CR-650BK DAB+ radio alarm clock with Qi...

LimoLane closes a 4 million round

“Hogwarts Legacy” and PS5: 50 euros cheaper in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy