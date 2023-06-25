Home » Start up, fourth edition for the call with Israel
Fourth edition of the call for participation in “Accelerate in Israel”, a program promoted by the Italian Embassy in Israel in collaboration with the Innovation Center of Intesa Sanpaolo, ITA and the Italy-Israel Chamber of Commerce.

The initiative aims to facilitate a period of acceleration in Israel for Italian start-ups. «The program is a tool designed to promote the growth of Italian start-ups and further strengthen bilateral relations between Italy and Israel in the high technology and innovation sector.

The sectors identified by the announcement are the result of recent high-level meetings between the two countries, starting with the one between the two prime ministers and the foreign ministers last March» comments the Italian ambassador to Israel, Sergio Barbanti. The tender, which provides for a contribution of 14,000 euros for each of the selected start-ups and an eight-week stay at an Israeli accelerator, is online and applications to participate must be submitted by 30 June.

