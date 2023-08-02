Start up, so FoolFarm brings venture building to Universities

Listen to the audio version of the article

The initiative, called Foolers Village, starts with the first activity at the University of Salento in Lecce, soon the other universities with priority in the South

Italian deep-tech venture builder FoolFarm continues to grow. After having inaugurated the Foolers Village office in Milan in March, the first startup factory in Italy dedicated to “venture building”, it will reach a capitalization of more than 250 million euros and will reach the IPO on Euronext lists by 2027.

Foolers Village, a spin-off of FoolFarm, has already achieved significant results by creating five new companies (Voiceme, IIO, Fragmentalis, Aida and Veendo) and aims to launch four more by the end of the year, all focused on Artificial Intelligence, Cyber ​​Security and Blockchains. This is thanks to the relatively new venture building business model for Italy, with startups being created “from scratch” using a predetermined industrialization method. A method that allows a much higher rate of resilience compared to start-ups born through conventional incubation and acceleration paths (70% of venture capital start-ups survive after 5 years).

FoolFarm’s ambitious goal is to create real “startup factories” within Italian universities, especially in southern Italy and in those outside the conventional circuits of Milan, Rome and Turin. «It is a strategic design on the model of the US universities which is based on three protagonists: the FoolFarm industrial model of founding and growing startups, universities, a reservoir of ideas and skills, the availability of capital and collaboration with the economic and present in the area», explains the CEO and founder Andrea Cinelli who, in support of the initiative, has launched a round of financing which aims to reach 2.5 million by next year from one million by October.

Decentralized areas of the nation are considered critical for the development of deep-tech tools of blockchain and Web3 according to the policies of the Italian venture builder. A method that is already in place through the collaboration with the Innovation Engineering Department of the University of Lecce, which has led to the recent opening of the first Foolers Village in the Salento city and with four other Villages that will be inaugurated by mid-2024 with the universities of Naples, Sassari and Bolzano among the possible candidates.

The goal is to launch a network of interconnected universities capable of giving life to the largest Italian factory committed to transforming the ideas of students, researchers and PhDs into innovative companies, following the model of US best practices. An ecosystem capable of enhancing local skills, promoting employment in strategic sectors such as AI, coordinated by a holding company and a central team directed by Andrea Romiti, a manager with experience in the startup and financial investment sector, convinced that « the venture building methodology has great potential to transform key sectors and activities for our country, especially in the places most vulnerable to brain drain”.