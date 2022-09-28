Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

The network storage device NAS allows users to create their own personal cloud drive, remotely access and stream all your content, and if you need to use a large-capacity cloud, you can save a high monthly subscription online storage space, regardless of whether It is a very convenient tool for individuals or businesses.

WD Red Plus NAS HDD

Western Digital’s Red series hard drives are specially designed for building NAS. They have significantly larger capacity than ordinary hard drives, but their power consumption and operating temperature are lower, which is in line with the long-term stable access of NAS. File job requirements.

The special Red Plus HDD launched on Amazon this time is WD’s version designed for home / small and medium enterprises. There are good discounts on 3TB, 4TB and 10TB. The 10TB version of Red Plus is reduced from the usual price of US$200 to US$185, the 3TB version is reduced from US$72 to US$60, and the 4TB version is reduced from US$82.5 to US$70.

Click here to buy WD Red Plus 3TB HDD — US$60 Click here to buy WD Red Plus 4TB HDD — US$70 Click here to buy WD Red Plus 10TB HDD — US$185

Synology DS220+

If you are building a NAS from scratch, we also have some great deals. The Synology DS220+ is a lightweight, high-performance NAS designed to simplify file and multimedia management. The DS220+ features an Intel Celeron J4025 processor, plus 2GB of RAM (upgradable to a maximum of 6GB), simplifying file and multimedia management, while providing comprehensive data protection and restoration options.

Click here to buy Synology DS220+ — US$300