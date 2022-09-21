ASUS

Entry-level clerical computers are always in demand in the market, because they can meet the most basic word processing operations within the most limited budget, which is a good choice for students and newcomers. Now ASUS’s VivoBook F515 is on sale on Amazon, from US$450 to US$300, a huge discount of US$150.

Click here to buy ASUS VivoBook F515 — US$300

ASUS VivoBook F515 features a 15.6-inch FHD screen, Intel Core i3-1115G7 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage, which can provide you with the performance to handle paperwork. In terms of the operating system, the S mode of Window 11 is selected for higher performance. Although it locks some functions, it is sufficient for use as a general office computer, and the standard version of Windows 11 can also be restored as needed.

In terms of peripheral connectivity, it has two built-in USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C plus USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a hybrid audio jack, and a microSD card reader.