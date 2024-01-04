Home » Starting at $1,300! Redmi Note 13 series released in mid-month! The two Pro versions have 200 million main cameras-ePrice.HK
Technology

Starting at $1,300! Redmi Note 13 series released in mid-month! The two Pro versions have 200 million main cameras-ePrice.HK

by admin
Starting at $1,300! Redmi Note 13 series released in mid-month! The two Pro versions have 200 million main cameras-ePrice.HK

Xiaomi to Release International Version of Redmi Note 13 Series on January 15

Xiaomi has announced that it will be releasing the international version of the Redmi Note 13 series on January 15, featuring three new mobile phone models. The series includes the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. These phones are expected to have similar specifications to the models launched in the Chinese market in September of last year.

The basic version of the Redmi Note 13 series will start at $1,300, with the lowest-priced model beginning at approximately HK$1,321 and the highest model priced at approximately HK$1,872. This basic version is equipped with a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 6080 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Pro version of the Redmi Note 13 series features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a variety of configurations with prices ranging from RMB 1,499 to 2,099 (approximately HK$1,652 to $2,313). Additionally, the Pro+ model is the brand’s first curved screen phone, featuring a 1.5K resolution AMOLED screen, Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor, and three memory and storage configurations.

All models are expected to be preloaded with the Android 13 system and offer a variety of features such as fast charging, high-quality camera systems, and dustproof and waterproof bodies.

It is anticipated that the Redmi Note 13 series will also be launched in Hong Kong following its official release on January 15.

Source: gizmochina

You may also like

Acer presenta Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition e...

QNAP QSW-M7308R-4X, switch gestito 100GbE

13-year-old boy “beats” the video game Tetris for...

Alien spotted in Miami? 100 police patrols on...

GTA V’s Michael is tired of people labeling...

Apple problem with maps – view solved: What...

eFriends cooperates with German startup for “Energy Sharing”

Price increase not agreed? Spotify cancels users’ subscriptions

Apple Arcade welcomes the new year: launching 3...

Efficient water use: Prominent GmbH explains how it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy