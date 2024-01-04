Starting at $1,300! Redmi Note 13 series released in mid-month! The two Pro versions have 200 million main cameras-ePrice.HK

Xiaomi to Release International Version of Redmi Note 13 Series on January 15

Xiaomi has announced that it will be releasing the international version of the Redmi Note 13 series on January 15, featuring three new mobile phone models. The series includes the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. These phones are expected to have similar specifications to the models launched in the Chinese market in September of last year.

The basic version of the Redmi Note 13 series will start at $1,300, with the lowest-priced model beginning at approximately HK$1,321 and the highest model priced at approximately HK$1,872. This basic version is equipped with a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 6080 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Pro version of the Redmi Note 13 series features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a variety of configurations with prices ranging from RMB 1,499 to 2,099 (approximately HK$1,652 to $2,313). Additionally, the Pro+ model is the brand’s first curved screen phone, featuring a 1.5K resolution AMOLED screen, Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor, and three memory and storage configurations.

All models are expected to be preloaded with the Android 13 system and offer a variety of features such as fast charging, high-quality camera systems, and dustproof and waterproof bodies.

It is anticipated that the Redmi Note 13 series will also be launched in Hong Kong following its official release on January 15.

Source: gizmochina