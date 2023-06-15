Starting from Daniel Arsham x RWB, take stock of 5 Porsche “special” refitting factories

Recently, for the first time, Daniel Arsham joined hands with the well-known Japanese tuner RWB (RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF) to create the world‘s first Porsche 964 RWB model “RWBA” with a slanted nose.

Inspired by the Japanese street racing tradition (Midnight Club) and car comics such as “Wangan Midnight” and “My Favorite Carrera”, the Porsche 964 RWB model “RWBA” has been replaced with an RWB wide-body body, the logo on the upper edge of the windshield, Signature elements such as the huge rear wing, and the slanted nose are matched with retractable headlights. The exterior part is painted with all-white car paint with metallic silver wheels, and the interior is presented in Arsham Green Pantone.

Since the corroded Porsche 992 specially created by Daniel Arsham began to gallop on the streets in 2020, the popular artist has had many contacts with Porsche, successively reshaping the 1986 classic car model 930A Turbo, and creating a new NEBULA 928 concept car , A unique livery for the racing car model 992 GT3 Cup Eroded 3023 driven by racing driver Arthur Mathieu in the Carrera Cup France race.

For the success of this project, Daniel Arsham came to the RWB car factory in Chiba, Japan to visit the founder Akira Nakai, and commissioned illustrator kia_asamiyART to draw exclusive comics.

Nakai San and his RWB (RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF, which means “rough world” in German) can be regarded as a legend in the field of modified cars. With appearance modification as the core, all the work from design, measurement, cutting, welding, repairing, etc. are all made by Nakai in a purely manual way, using the most basic tools to create the most top-notch craftsmanship.

Taking this opportunity of cooperation, we might as well take a look at the story of this modification master, and also take stock of the other 4 modification factories specially born for Porsche.

RWB: Porsche works modified by handmade by Kai Nakai

Before starting his modified car business, Nakai Kei was a drift driver of the Rough World Team in Japan, mainly driving the Trueno AE86. At the age of 28, he bought the first Porsche 911 in his life and started the 12-year modification process , Since then, it has been officially put into the field of civilian modification.

In 2009, his modified 911 first work “Stella Artois” was officially unveiled at the Japanese modified car show. This seemingly simple and crude but unique wide-body modification method became the focus of the audience, and RWB gradually became known. For each Porsche entrusted, Kei Nakai will tailor it for the customer, and specially design it according to the customer’s preferences, driving habits and requirements. Abide by: “Every work has a soul, half is born with it, and the other half is endowed by the owner, and each work is handed over to me by the owner for personal transformation.”





Kai Nakai’s modifications include aero kits, wide-body kits, vehicle upgrades to the chassis, and inclination adjustments, etc., using basic tools such as cutting machines, tape measures, screwdrivers, and glue that have been with him for many years for assembly and manual polishing. The quality has extremely strict requirements and rich experience. He can complete the assembly without too many precision instruments (it is said that the distance between the fender and the tire is only 1 mm).

After the personal test and acceptance, the last step of modification is to affix the RWB sticker and write the name of the car on the vehicle, and attach the RWB certification to it. Kai Nakai’s modification of Porsche is more like creating a handicraft, and RWB’s works are all over the world. Today, RWB has also established branches in China, the United States, Germany and other places.

GEMBALLA: All-round modification from appearance to engine

In 1981, GEMBALLA, founded by Uwe Gemballa, specializes in after-sales modification services for BMW and Porsche, refitted cars, and the supply of related components.

In the 1980s, based on the 930 Turbo slant nose, GEMBALLA created two modified cars, the Avalanche and the open-top Cyrrus, with special wide-body kits, side-grid aerobody designs similar to Ferrari Testarossa, upgraded aluminum rings, inner Equipment, instruments, paint, and high-fidelity audio equipment, some models even use cameras to replace the design of the exterior rearview mirror. From then on, GEMBALLA became an instant hit. Since the 1990s, GEMBALLA has also been involved in engine modification. It has cooperated with RUF Automobile GmbH, another major Porsche modification company, to develop engines, so that Gemballa’s models can be “Powered by RUF”. At the same time, GEMBALLA also opened a brand base in California, USA.

Since then, Gemballa has produced the Mirage GT, a modified car based on the Carrera GT, and the Gemballa Avalanche GTR 800 Evo-R, which has been modified based on the Type 997 911 GT2. In 2010, Uwe Gemballa was shot to death, and then GEMBALLA was acquired by investor Steffen Korbach, and Gemballa GmbH was established and continues to operate today.

RUF Automobile: Porsche-based car manufacturer

In 1939, RUF Automobile, founded by Alois Ruf in Germany, was originally a depot providing maintenance services. Later, because Alois Ruf Junior (Alois Ruf’s son) fell in love with Porsche, it gradually transformed into a depot providing maintenance and modification for Porsche. In 1977, RUF Automobile brought the first modified car based on 911. Alois Ruf Junior focused on the enhancement and upgrade of the engine, the modification of the transmission and other power. Subsequently, RUF Automobile was recognized by the German government as a car manufacturer.

In 1987, the CTR series with the shape of Porsche 911 was officially released. This “Yellow Bird” not only obtained the road license, but also created a top speed of 342 Km/h on the Nardo track. Shocked. Since then, the 911 Turbo-based CTR 2 and the Cayman-based CTR 3 were officially released in 1995 and 2007, respectively.

In March 2020, RUF Automobile brought the new Rodeo Concept based on the 911 to inject rally elements similar to the style of “Mad Max”. In December of the same year, RUF Automobile officially opened the Porsche 911 customization plan “RCT Evo”, based on the 964 model produced from 1989 to 1993, reshaping the most popular car model of the previous 911 with modern aesthetics and technology , according to the customization needs, you can choose to replace it with a wide body or the original size or even a full carbon fiber exterior, and it is equipped with a RUF 3.6-liter air-cooled horizontal six-cylinder turbocharged engine with a power performance of 425 horsepower and 570 Nm torque , and comes with optional carbon-ceramic brakes, Center Lock-style wheels, and an integrated roll cage.

TECHART: Provides comprehensive Porsche conversion solutions and aerodynamic kits





TECHART was founded in 1987 by Thomas Behringer. It is famous for providing comprehensive Porsche modification solutions, especially its professional aerodynamic kit, which reduces vehicle weight and optimizes performance without breaking the original classic design. Its modified models Including 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, 911, 911 Turbo, 992, Taycan, Panamera, Macan and Cayenne, etc. In recent years, it has brought a global limited edition of 87 GTstreet R modified based on Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S, as well as Taycan’s new carbon fiber kit modified models .

It is particularly worth mentioning that Porsche has teamed up with TECHART and the German Federal Transport Agency to launch a 911 Carrera S police car, aiming to enhance public awareness of safe driving and legal modification of vehicles.

Singer Vehicle Design: Porsche builds engines to its specifications





Rob Dickinson, the former lead singer of the rock band Catherine Wheel, founded Singer Vehicle Design in Los Angeles in 2009. Since its establishment, it has mainly repaired Porsche 911 (Type 964). ’70s racing chic, ’80s ruggedness and ’90s sophistication’ to give the 911 new life.

The modification of Singer Vehicle Design is divided into 3 different series, which are Classic Study customized according to the ideas of car owners with air-cooled engines, Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) which pursues the highest performance under the same necessary conditions, and enlarged Horsepower Turbo Study. In addition, the charm of Singer Vehicle Design lies in its efforts to restore the classic charm of 911. Each 911 handled takes 4,000 hours to repair, refit and adjust. In the past few years, Singer Vehicle Design has brought classic modified car works such as Porsche 911 DLS, Porsche 911 “Indiana”, Porsche 911 “Aurora”, Porsche 911 “Montreal”.

In 2022, Porsche announced that it will produce engines according to Singer’s demand specifications in the future.

In addition to the above-mentioned ones, there are also independent refitting factories for Porsche in the field of refitting cars: a Canadian car factory that is good at restoring antique Porsche models; Emory Motorsports, an American Portland refitting factory that mainly focuses on 356 models and insists on hand-crafted replicas ; Inheriting the legacy of his father, MARC PHILIPP GEMBALLA GmbH, founded by Uwe Philipp Gemballa’s son Marc Philipp Gemballa…

Since the first Porsche 911 designed by the famous German designer Ferdinand Alexander Porsche based on the Volkswagen Beetle and Porsche 356 in 1963, it has gone through the eighth generation. The Porsche car brand has gradually become an important part of popular culture.