If you buy a smartwatch but don’t want to spend a lot of money on it, then you should consider Aldi’s offer. The discounter is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a bargain price starting today. Other dealers can not keep up with the price.

Aldi sells Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 cheaper

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been on the market for some time, it is still very attractive due to the wide range of functions and the price that has meanwhile fallen significantly. At Aldi Süd from today, April 27, 2023 the Galaxy Watch 4 with 44 mm for the price of only sold 139 euros (look at Aldi Süd). If you don’t want to go to the market, you can go to the online shop. The smartwatch is available there for the same price. But you still have to pay additional shipping costs (look at Aldi in the online shop).

To the offer at Aldi in the online shop

In the price comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 costs at least 150 euros. At Amazon costs the same smartwatch 159 euros (view at Amazon). But you still get a 36-month guarantee there. This could well be worth the extra cost if you want to use the watch longer. Otherwise, Aldi’s price cannot be beat at this point in time.

What good is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4?

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021. It was the first smartwatch with Wear OS that Samsung released. She is suitable perfect for anyone who already owns a Samsung smartphone, because this is the only way you can really use all the functions. While the normal fitness features are available for everyone, you can only use the blood pressure and ECG functions if you have a Samsung phone with a matching health app.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a solid Android smartwatch from Samsung that does everything a modern watch needs to do. So for the price, Aldi’s offering is pretty good.

GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.