Startup, all investments of July 2023

In July 2023 they are invested 92.55 million euros in startups, in 21 capital increases (total since the beginning of the year, 607.61 million). In July 2022 there had been 18 deals, for a total of 546 million: total for the first seven months of 2022, 1.5 billion

Among the operations of this month, the 20 million raised by Leaf space, the 15 million by Energy Dome, the 10 million by E-gap stand out. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 11 in all, which raised a monthly total of 4 million (in seven months 29.3 million were raised by equity crowdfunding operations).

United ventures, new 150 million fund

United Ventures has launched its new fund, United Ventures III, with a fundraising target of €150 million. The total volume of assets managed by United Ventures, which already operates with two early stage funds and a growth fund, will reach 500 million euros.

Fondo Italiano d’Investimento, Fitec II raises 137 million

Fondo Italiano d’Investimento has completed the first closing of the funding of Fitec II, a fund dedicated to growth capital for high-growth and technological content companies, which exceeded the figure of 137 million euro. The objective of the fund is to support the development plans of Italian SMEs, with particular focus on those active in the IT and digitization sectors, industrial innovation, technologies for managing the energy transition and the environment.

Technology transfer, Cdp vc launches Farming Future

Cdp vc launches Farming Future, a technology transfer hub dedicated to financing and entrepreneurial development of the results of scientific and industrial research activities in the Ttech agrifood sector. The center has a budget of 20 million euros.

Snam joins Tech4planet and will support new energy startups

Snam has joined Tech4planet, the national Cdp venture capital technology transfer hub to facilitate market access and support the growth of new businesses, conceived within research laboratories and dedicated to environmental sustainability. Snam’s contribution will focus on energytech: that is, it will support projects by new startups that develop innovative solutions or services for energy sustainability.

30 million round for Allotex, also in Exor

Allotex, the Italian-American medtech specializing in the treatment of presbyopia and hyperopia, has raised a 30 million dollar Series B round, led by Kck medtech and in which Panakès partners, Exor ventures and Supernova invest have participated. The info HERE.

IP Fabric, $25M Series B

IP Fabric has closed a $25 million Series B financing round led by One Peak with participation from Senovo and Presto Ventures. Details HERE.

Artificial Intelligence, new resources for Hive Power

Hive Power, a Swiss startup led by Gianluca Corbellini which has developed artificial intelligence technology for energy and mobility, has closed a $600,000 round led by Techstars Turin cities of the future, Péter Ilyés, Tiventures and Magility ventures.

Exit, Mexedia acquires Baasbox

The tech company Mexedia has acquired the Roman software house Baasbox. The company, specialized in the provision of advanced technological services and led by the entrepreneur Orlando Taddeo, took over 100% of the shares of the software house led by Simone Mariano.

Payments, Avvera joins Splittypay

Avvera (Credem group), a company specializing in mortgages and consumer credit for individuals, has acquired a business unit of Splittypay, a startup specializing in the sector of deferred payments that allow you to buy now and pay in the future.

Aruba opens ArubaKube, a cloud research center in Turin

Aruba has announced the birth of ArubaKube, a spin-off of the Polytechnic of Turin: a new hub of innovation in the Cloud Native field which aims to carry out research and development projects in the open source cloud field through a large community of developers.

1000pharmacies closes a 25 million dollar series A

1000farmacie, the Italian marketplace of pharmacies, has closed the second part of the series A round, opened at the beginning of 2022, raising 10 million dollars, for a total of 25 million. Also involved in the operation are Gg 1978, P101, Hbm healthcare investments, LIFTT, Iag, Investors’ Club, Healthware ventures and Feel venture.

Space, Leaf space raises 20 million

Leaf space, a startup based in Como active in the supply of data collection services for satellite operators, has closed a capital increase of 20 million euros to which is added the availability by the European Investment Bank of a loan for a further 15 million of Euro. The round was led by Cdp Venture Capital, through the Evolution Fund, and Neva Sgr, together with Simest and the Digital transition fund. HERE the details.

Energy, another 15 million for Energy Dome

Energy Dome raised another €15m in its Serie B round announced in April. Among the new investors Vopak ventures, Sagana, 360 Capital and Cdp venture capital. The company has raised €55 million so far.

Mobility, Itas mutua invests 10 million in E-gap batteries

E-gap, a startup founded by Eugenio De Blasio and Daniele Camponeschi which has developed a recharging service to promote electric mobility, has closed a 10 million euro round with Itas Mutua.

Business travel, Bizaway obtains a loan of 10 million

New resources for Bizaway, a startup active in the business travel sector, which obtains a 10 million euro loan from illimity.

Automotive, Easyrain collects 5.8 million

Easyrain, a startup active in the automotive sector that deals with safety, has closed a capital increase of 5.8 million euros led by Progress tech transfer, Indaco ventures, LIFTT and equiter. This round is the third since the establishment of Easyrain, which raised a total of 15.8 million euros. All the info HERE.

The Cysero fund invests 5 million in Oversonic Robotics

The venture capital fund Cysero has invested 5 million euros in Oversonic Robotics, a startup that created the humanoid robot RoBee. HERE the other info.

The other investments of July

Equity crowdfunding

These startups and innovative SMEs closed the equity crowdfunding campaigns:

