Startup Black Sesame wants to stir up the car industry

New vehicles are full of chips, and older technology often suffices. This is an opportunity for Chinese startups. They want to challenge the market leaders from America in the longer term.

The Google counterpart Baidu wants to use a Chinese chip for autonomous driving in the future. In the picture a robotaxi from Baidu’s company Apollo. David Kirton / Reuters

The Bosch manager is impressed. At the Shanghai Auto Show, he visits the booth of Black Sesame Technologies, a Chinese chip company, and sees the latest product, a complete solution for autonomous driving and other technologies. The German makes sure that he has understood correctly: So Black Sesame not only does the actual system and peripherals, but also the complete design? “Yes,” says the Chinese marketing director proudly.