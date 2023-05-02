Home » Startup Black Sesame wants to stir up the car industry
Technology

Startup Black Sesame wants to stir up the car industry

by admin
Startup Black Sesame wants to stir up the car industry

New vehicles are full of chips, and older technology often suffices. This is an opportunity for Chinese startups. They want to challenge the market leaders from America in the longer term.

The Google counterpart Baidu wants to use a Chinese chip for autonomous driving in the future. In the picture a robotaxi from Baidu’s company Apollo.

David Kirton / Reuters

The Bosch manager is impressed. At the Shanghai Auto Show, he visits the booth of Black Sesame Technologies, a Chinese chip company, and sees the latest product, a complete solution for autonomous driving and other technologies. The German makes sure that he has understood correctly: So Black Sesame not only does the actual system and peripherals, but also the complete design? “Yes,” says the Chinese marketing director proudly.

See also  Python: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows security to be bypassed

You may also like

The Strange Case of the Windows 95 Startup...

It grabs the hottest processors!Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE...

When is Earth Month? Earth Day

Acer’s future is a present made up of...

Samsung applies for registered trademark to explode Galaxy...

MSI adds Memory Context Restore to speed up...

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at Aldi: check the...

Talk to the guard about the “till I...

These two features can save you tons of...

Acer’s future passes through gaming laptops and electric...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy