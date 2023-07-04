Startup helps track and set up restricted zones

The fact that, alongside Bird, Lime and Link, the Swedish provider Voi has been new to the city since July 1st and that Berlin’s Tier Mobility has not received a concession is something new in Vienna’s e-scooter landscape. The other: There is also a new, digital, real-time control by the City of Vienna of the exact location of each individual e-scooter at any time. Via a digital dashboard, employees of the Vienna Mobility Agency can view the position data of the rental scooters from their desks – and set up roadblocks, speed reductions or even restricted zones. And: The data is also used to punish traffic offences.

So far, the operators had to send the City of Vienna a list of where and how many scooters were set up every day. Now the GPS data is sent in real time to a digital tool provided by the French provider Vianova. The start-up from Tournus in France has already won over authorities in Helsinki, Zurich, Basel, Paris, Northamptonshire, Gothenburg, Stockholm and even Abu Dhabi – now the city of Vienna is also working with the cloud software.

A side note: Viennese newcomer Voi has been a close partner of Vianova since 2021; in Stockholm and in Northamptonshire there are already existing partnerships, which also include data transfers from the e-scooter provider to city councils.

Set up restricted zones, report violations

So what data do representatives of the City of Vienna now receive from the e-scooter operators? “The e-scooter operators transmit status data via a data interface to Vianova, the IT service provider commissioned by the city. This is neither movement data nor personal data of the users. The transmitted status data can be accessed retrospectively. The data is stored by the IT operator on a platform in a data center in Europe,” says the Vienna Mobility Agency.

The announcement by mobility councilor Ulli Sima (SPÖ), the “location of each individual scooter at any time via GPS – also retroactively! – being able to determine” is therefore an exaggeration. In fact, it is more like this: “The City of Vienna does not see where exactly users have driven and who they are. She can only see the end point and the start point of the ride, but not the behavior of users. This is anonymous, GDPR-compliant data. They also help the city of Vienna to see which scooters are in which area. This allows it to define specific zones, such as non-parking or non-riding zones,” says Katharina Schlittler, head of Voi Austria, on Trending Topics. The City of Vienna would only have “the ability to regulate and monitor our fleet size with an API. It is used to assess whether providers of e-scooters are complying with the new requirements.”

In practice, it could look like this: An incorrectly parked e-scooter (they are now equipped with license plates) is discovered by the parking surveillance; the fine goes to the operator; and the latter then passes the fine on to the user – a procedure similar to that used in rental cars.

The city can also use the dashboard to flexibly set up new, temporary restricted zones (e.g. for major events), thoroughfare restrictions or zones with speed reduction.

Inaccuracies in GPS positions are known

So the City of Vienna is not concerned with tracking individual e-scooter drivers, but with monitoring the fleets from a bird’s eye view. “Wrongly parked rental e-scooters can be reported to the operator via the digital dashboard, who then have to remove the scooters immediately. In addition, the dashboard can be used to check the number of approved scooters in the individual zones, as well as whether vehicles are in restricted zones. “Violations can then result in contractual penalties, up to and including the possibility of terminating the contracts.”

How accurate is this location data? E-scooters send their GPS data to the operator’s apps via mobile communications, which in turn send them to Vianova and thus to the city of Vienna. It is not always clear on the dashboard whether a scooter has been parked precisely on one of the new parking spaces or the regular parking lanes. GPS has an accuracy of about 3 meters – so you can’t really see on the digital dashboard whether the rental scooter is in the parking lane or on the forbidden sidewalk. The mobility agency is also aware of this: “When creating these reports, the data quality and possible inaccuracies caused by GPS must of course be taken into account.”

By the way, if you are interested in the details of the restricted and parking zones – they are listed here.

