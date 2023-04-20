Startup Ticket: The pipeline for founders to the supermarket

Neoh, Ketofabrik, Die Pflanzenerei or Hakuma – these are just a few of the many startups from Austria that have made it onto the supermarket shelves with their innovative – and pretty good tasting – products. But how does it actually work? The trio of Erste Bank and Sparkasse, the startup accelerator Clever Clover and REWE, under whose umbrella BILLA, BILLA Plus, BIPA, ADEG, Penny and Sutterlüty are located, have created the Startup Ticket built up a pipeline with which founders can find the fastest way to retail. And in today’s podcast we’ll talk about exactly how that works:

Markus Kuntke, Head of Trend & Innovation at REWE International AG

Birgit Polster from the start-up center at Erste Bank und Sparkasse

Heinrich Prokop by Clever Clover

The topics:

How the startup ticket works

Dos & Don’ts for retail startups

What startups need to bring with them

Red Flags

Why trends should NOT matter

Why the brand matters

