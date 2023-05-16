Home » Startup wins Magenta #TUN Award for sustainable innovations
Startup wins Magenta #TUN Award for sustainable innovations

The Lower Austrian startup EnergyFamily has set itself the goal of getting people excited about energy communities. The idea of ​​an online tool that makes building and managing energy communities easy and intuitive won over the Magenta #TUN Award jury on Monday. The young team around founder Lukas Prenner won the award for sustainable innovations and thus prize money of 50,000 euros.

Energy communities key to the energy transition

Lukas Prenner aims to promote the energy transition and a more sustainable world. That’s why he founded EnergyFamily in 2022. The start-up should make it possible to set up an energy community with just a few clicks without any bureaucratic effort. Now, just over a year later, the idea has been recognized with the Magenta #TUN Award. As part of the 4Gamechangers Festival in Vienna, EnergyFamily presented itself to the jury and the audience in a live pitch. The jury, headed by former EU Commissioner Franz Fischler, was particularly impressed by how many levels the startup supports sustainability.

According to Prenner, anyone founding an energy community with EnergyFamily should not only save money, but also CO2. In addition to economic and ecological aspects, social aspects are not neglected. After all, energy communities should also give those who cannot afford their own PV system the opportunity to use green electricity. “We firmly believe that energy communities play a key role in advancing renewable energy and creating a sustainable future, so we want to make it as easy as possible to become part of an energy community yourself,” said the founder of EnergyFamily.

Award promotes 2023 renewables

The prize money is intended to support the young company in implementing its vision even more effectively. The Magenta #TUN Award for sustainable innovations was created in 2011 to promote climate-friendly developments and technologies. In 2023, the focus was on renewable energy projects. Magenta wants to promote start-ups and projects that develop solutions to environmental problems with their innovations or promote sustainable action – through the use of information and communication technologies.

In addition to EnergyFamily, there were two other exciting projects in the final:

  • Alveri offers an AI-controlled charging robot that offers an easy entry into e-mobility
    offers and saves costs at the same time.
  • With its mini PV system called Solmate for the balcony, EET wants to use it especially in urban areas
    and enable the storage of green electricity.

