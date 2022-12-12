«We are seeing some interesting signals involving our country. In addition to the growth, in this 2022 of +68% compared to 2021 which brings investments to over 2 billion and 340 million, we see an Italy that is greatly strengthening its startup ecosystem as a whole so much as to allow a restart of the Italy System ” comments Chiara Trombetta, head of media & events of StartupItalia.

«Despite the growth we are still far from international ecosystems – observes Nico Valenti Gatto, Operating Director B4i Bocconi for innovation – just think of nearby France which in many ways has characteristics similar to ours and which in 2021 recorded 11.6 billion in investments, while Germany travels around 16 billion. Spain in 2021 stood at around 6 billion. However, it should be noted that international venture capitals have doubled their investments in Italy: from 453 million to one billion, 1,029 million to be exact. A certainly positive signal that clearly needs to be supported more and more in terms of openness to foreign capital by the Government and all the Institutions. To summarize, the 3 priorities on which the whole ecosystem should work to really succeed in networking and grow competitively are 1) development of talent 2) greater risk capital 3) ever greater openness of companies to play their role”.

In which sectors do you invest?

The sectors that attract the most capital are software and biotech. Analyzing the various rounds, after the 22 that exceeded 10 million euros (11.4%), there are 106 (the majority with 55.2%) million-dollar operations that have a value below 10 million. The ranking is completed by 64 deals worth thousands of euro (33.3%).

Startups that develop software attract the largest share of investments, with 21 transactions completed (11.2%). Fintech then rises to the podium (17 deals with a weight of the total of 9%) and then biotech, protagonist no less than 16 times (8.5%). Following are Real Estate (5.8%), Energy and ecommerce (4.2%), Foodtech (3.7%), Work/HR (3.2%), Sport (2.6%) Greentech, delivery and travel (2.1%) and Space economy and Food & Beverage (1.6%).

The podium of the mega rounds The first six months of 2022 saw historic milestones achieved by our ecosystem, such as the mega operation of Scalapay, the fintech that allows purchases to be paid in installments, (440 million euros collected in a single round). In addition to other notable rounds such as i 53 million euros obtained from the financial advisory platform Moneyfarm i 40 million euros from Vedraiwhich develops artificial intelligence solutions, ei 30 of Planet Farms who designs vertical cultivation systems.