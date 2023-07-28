Startups in innovation programs rely on AI and sustainability

The Swiss innovation program Kickstart is taking place for the eighth time this year. The platform selected a total of 41 startups from over 1,000 applications and 62 countries. There are also four young Austrian companies among the participants: Jentis, Ada Growth, XUND Solutions and roofSec. The young companies should work together with companies, organizations, cities, foundations and universities in Switzerland over the next eleven weeks. The aim is to drive partnerships as well as deep tech and sustainable innovations.

Investments in German startups halved in 2023

AI and circular economy are “competitive advantage”

In addition to Austria, the selected start-ups also come from Germany, Singapore, the USA, Great Britain and Israel. The jury of more than 170 experts identified these participants in just six weeks. “One trend that is clearly emerging is the application of AI and the circular economy as a competitive advantage,” said Katka Letzing, CEO and co-founder of Kickstart.

Leading organizations and companies such as AXA, the canton of Vaud, the city of Zurich, Coop, Swisscom, die Mobiliar, PostFinance, Sanitas, CSEM and MSD are taking part in the Kickstart program. They want to use it to find new trends and developments with a focus on technological innovation and circular economy through the partnerships with young companies. “Established companies have many advantages over start-ups in terms of customer and process structure, but there is also a risk of missing out on new trends such as the use of AI and other technologies. That’s why we’re participating in the Kickstart program again this year,” says Ralph Rimet from die Mobiliar.

Planted: Co-founder Christoph Jenny on investing millions in vegan meat

Kickstart has already supported 400 startups

Since 2016, Kickstart has supported more than 400 startups and realized more than 270 deals in the form of pilots and commercial projects from over 80 countries. So far, more than 2.6 billion euros in investments have been raised, according to the platform, which is a spin-off of Impact Hub Zurich. The young companies supported so far include Planted, Neustark, Unsupervised and AAAcell.

The young companies presented their business models and ideas for the future in five areas (New Work & Learning, Finance & Insurance, Food & Retail, Health & Wellbeing and Smart Cities). In the food & retail sector, many ideas come from Israel, Portugal and Estonia. The Swiss company Advection Engineering, for example, is working on techniques for producing whole, marbled meat substitutes for today’s generation. The British company Nukoko produces chocolate without cocoa in order to protect the environment and harm health less.

In the Smart Cities area, the main focus is on the topic of energy efficiency. Enerdrape from Lausanne, for example, transforms underground spaces, such as tunnels and underground car parks, into renewable energy sources for the heating and cooling needs of buildings. Urbio is generative AI design software that accelerates the decarbonization of buildings. New Work & Learning and Health & Wellbeing are all about AI. The Austrian startup Ada Growth supports companies in attracting, retaining and promoting female talent. The team has developed a professional learning tool specifically for women.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

