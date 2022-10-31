Lisbon. Tickets already finished for days, over 2600 startups and companies present, more than a thousand speakers and 70 thousand visitors expected. The Web Summit in Lisbon, one of the most interesting appointments dedicated to innovation in Europe, reopens its doors from the first to the 4th of November and as usual with high numbers before even starting. “The Italian startups this year are just under ninety, for us it is a record”, he explains Paddy Cosgravemind and soul of this event born in 2009 in Dublin, but grown up in Portugal where he moved in 2016. “The themes on the table are many: figures such as Noam Chomsky they will talk about artificial intelligence for example; Chris Anderson, at the head of Ted, will talk about how and why innovative ideas spread. Then there is the world of finance and cryptocurrencies, towards which skepticism is strong after the many scandals we have seen recently, without forgetting high-tech medicine and advanced solutions to tackle climate change “.

Among others they will take the stage Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who started the Web in 1989 and is at home in Lisbon. This year will cover the implications of the Web3. Tony Fadellregarded as the “father” of the iPod and smart Nest thermostats, will give a lesson on how to create what is really worth producing. Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, also now a regular guest of the Web Summit, will talk about a topic dear to him, that of the measurement and certification of greenhouse gas emissions through technology. “Greenhouse gas emissions are like Covid. They do not respect borders between nations, they spread through the air and require global interventions and efforts to find a remedy,” he explained in late September.





Among the new companies engaged in the ecological transition, there are some that are particularly interesting. Take Estonian Lava Tech: has developed a system of lamps and sensors managed by artificial intelligence to optimize indoor crops with an 88 percent reduction in energy consumption. The Portuguese Etherus has found a way to transform industrial waste and raw materials into biodiesel and always comes from Portugal AquaInSilicio which has developed a smart water resources management system that avoids waste. Blue Planet EcosystemsAustria, has focused on fish farming by creating artificial aquatic ecosystems powered by solar energy, which do not affect the biodiversity of the oceans.

And again: the German Leromawith its platform that connects those who cultivate and raise and those who process food with the possibility of disposing of excess production to prevent it from being lost; Rip Food, Spanish, has a system of breeding animals with 85 percent lower water consumption than traditional ones, also lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent; the Italian BeaWarethrough sensors, analyzes household rubbish, so that you pay only for what is thrown away on the one hand and on the other it makes possible a more efficient separate collection, already having data on the type and quantity of waste.

However, the environment, cleantech, is only a part of the Web Summit and is not the majority. This year, according to the typology of the 2,300 startups present, we still look a lot at fintech, nft and cryptocurrencies, fields that now have the flavor of the present if not the past rather than the future. The most important sector is as usual the saas, acronym for “software as a service”, that is everything that is innovative or not created for the digitization of companies and their processes.

The metaverse in its various facets is inevitable, even if it is less present than it was reasonable to expect. However, he will intervene Palmer Luckey, the inventor of the Oculus virtual reality headsets acquired by Meta for over $ 2 billion in 2014, and known for his political views close to the American far right. The theme of his speech, knowing the excesses of Luckey, is alarming: “Rebuilding the arsenal of democracy”.

“Compared to the metaverse, what is happening in the microprocessor sector seems far more relevant to me”, comments Cosgrave. “The trade war between the United States, Europe and China is perhaps the aspect with the greatest implications in the field of technology today. For this we have invited Rene Haas, at the head of Arm. Without the processors now nothing can be done ”. Especially the war, as long as you want to have some hope of winning.