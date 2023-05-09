Stat of the week: Where bike thieves strike most often

Germany has reached a new negative record: The insurance damage caused by bicycle theft was higher than ever before in 2022. The benefits of the insurers for stolen bicycles amount to around 140 million euros – an increase of around 27 percent compared to 2021. And that, although the number of stolen two-wheelers at 140,000 was significantly lower than before the Corona pandemic, according to the General Association of Insurers reported. The average damage per bike is also at a record level of 970 euros and has risen by a full 380 euros in the last five years.

Bicycle theft is a widespread problem in Germany. According to a YouGov survey of more than 6,000 people in Germany, around a third of those surveyed had their own bike stolen. About a tenth has even happened more often. 62 percent of the survey participants had been lucky or had taken good care of the safety of their bikes.

Hot spots for bike theft

The topic of safety also plays an essential role in the biennial bicycle climate test of the General German Bicycle Club. The results of the 2022 survey of around 245,000 cyclists in Germany show that Leipzig in particular is a hotspot for bicycle theft among the major cities in Germany. The Saxon city achieved a rating of 5.5 in the ranking, with 6.0 being the worst rating and indicating the frequent occurrence of theft. Also among the most unsafe cities in terms of theft were Berlin (5.3), Cologne (5.1), Bremen (5.0) and Frankfurt am Main and Hamburg (both 4.9).

