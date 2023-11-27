State Innovation Prize 2023 for green steel production

The Federal Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (BMAW) awarded the State Innovation Prize 2023 in November. This year the award went to the Upper Austrian company Primetals Technologies Austria. The company is driving forward climate-friendly steel production with its “HYFOR® – Hydrogen-Based Fine Ore Reduction” project. Two special prizes went to the semiconductor testing company TIPS Messtechnik and the wind power maintenance startup Inmox.

DSM Austria: State Prize for Innovation 2022 goes to AgTech company from Lower Austria

Primetals Technologies enables ore processing with hydrogen

“With the State Prize for Innovation, we honor companies that address current challenges with innovative thinking and develop solutions. We want to bring these extraordinary achievements to the stage and make them visible. With its HYFOR project, Primetals Technologies Austria has taken an important step towards climate-friendly steel production, for which I would like to warmly congratulate,” said Eva Landrichtinger, Secretary General of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs, at the award ceremony.

Every year, Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws) organizes the State Innovation Prize on behalf of the BMAW. The 43rd award ceremony took place this year. This year’s winner, Primetals Technologies, is working on the concept of hydrogen-based ore processing. Instead of coke in the blast furnace, hydrogen and electricity are used. This technology is still in its early stages, but will soon be widely applicable through a radical direct reduction process. The company began the process in 2016 and a pilot plant has been operating since 2021.

Allstar Awards: Speedinvest is “Seed Fund of the Year 2023”

Special prize for semiconductor testing from TIPS Messtechnik

HYFOR is a direct reduction process in which fine-grained ore of any type – hematite, magnetite to siderite – is metallized into sponge iron in a fluidized bed. Pelletizing systems that were previously indispensable should no longer be necessary. The raw material from the Austrian Erzberg remains highly popular. At the same time, climate-friendly steel production will become possible on a large-scale: in 2024, Primetals Technologies plans to build the first industrial prototype plant on the voestalpine Linz site. The company was able to prevail against five other nominees: TIPS Messtechnik, Miba AG, Dental Manufacturing Unit and Getzner Werkstoffe.

But there was not just one award as part of the State Innovation Prize. Every year, the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ) awards the special Econovius prize to an SME that distinguishes itself through particularly innovative services. This prize went to TIPS Messtechnik for the project “TIPS Power KGD – The Next Generation of High Power Semiconductor Test”. The Carinthian family company, which specializes in semiconductor testing technology, is enabling scalable “Known-Good-Die” (KGD) testing of individual power semiconductors of the latest generation for the first time.

Viennese startup Inmox optimizes maintenance of wind power gearboxes

Startup Inmox received a special prize at the State Innovation Prize

There was also the Verena special prize sponsored by Verbund. This honors companies that have implemented innovative projects with universities, technical colleges or non-university research institutions in the areas of electricity and energy systems, energy efficiency/management, renewable energies and e-mobility. Inmox received this year’s Verena Prize in cooperation with the Vienna University of Technology with the “Intelligent Wear Monitoring” project. This project focuses on gear wear. Inmox’s sensor technology makes it possible to predict the extent and progression of wear.