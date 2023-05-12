State Monument Day: Sustainability and Greentech central topic

All eyes on sustainable preservation of monuments: The climate crisis and the energy transition were the central topics of the State Monument Day in Brandenburg/Havel this year. It is about reconciling the expansion of renewable energies with the preservation of monuments, said Secretary of State for Culture Tobias Dünow (SPD) today at the opening of the conference with around 160 experts in the Paulikloster.

“With the planned amendment to the Brandenburg Monument Protection Act, we are ensuring that the installation of photovoltaic and solar thermal systems on monuments can be permitted more easily than before,” said Dünow. “If it is reversible, the appearance is not significantly affected and the intervention in the listed substance is only minor.” The same applies to wind turbines.

“Repair culture”: sustainability and climate protection are key issues

Another topic of the conference was the “repair culture”: With its tried and tested methods of preservation, repair and sustainable use, the preservation of monuments can make a contribution to the current debate, the Ministry of Culture announced.