Home » State Monument Day: Sustainability and Greentech central topic
Technology

State Monument Day: Sustainability and Greentech central topic

by admin
State Monument Day: Sustainability and Greentech central topic

All eyes on sustainable preservation of monuments: The climate crisis and the energy transition were the central topics of the State Monument Day in Brandenburg/Havel this year. It is about reconciling the expansion of renewable energies with the preservation of monuments, said Secretary of State for Culture Tobias Dünow (SPD) today at the opening of the conference with around 160 experts in the Paulikloster.

“With the planned amendment to the Brandenburg Monument Protection Act, we are ensuring that the installation of photovoltaic and solar thermal systems on monuments can be permitted more easily than before,” said Dünow. “If it is reversible, the appearance is not significantly affected and the intervention in the listed substance is only minor.” The same applies to wind turbines.

“Repair culture”: sustainability and climate protection are key issues

Another topic of the conference was the “repair culture”: With its tried and tested methods of preservation, repair and sustainable use, the preservation of monuments can make a contribution to the current debate, the Ministry of Culture announced.

See also  It is rumored that Nintendo really wanted to launch Switch Pro, but thought of Wii U and shrunk | T客邦

You may also like

With Z1 Extreme APU Processor ASUS ROG Ally...

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the future CEO of...

High precision PEE-WEE® E-Slide® and gear rolling machines

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Elden tree may...

Sundar Pichai and Bard’s absence from the EU:...

a lot of research, not enough talent

People with limb disabilities can play mobile phones,...

We tried Starline, the Google project that will...

This is how you score in the interview

The do-as-I-want party and the disappearance of Robin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy