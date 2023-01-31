Home Technology State of Decay 3 has “in-game cutscenes”
Technology

State of Decay 3 has “in-game cutscenes”

by admin
State of Decay 3 has “in-game cutscenes”

Previous State of Decay games have been fairly straightforward zombie survival games that have never been impressive in the technical department, nor cutscenes. But shortly after the release of State of Decay 2, Undead Labs was acquired by Microsoft.

When State of Decay 3 was announced about 3 years ago, we saw a stunning looking cinematic CGI trailer, and it seemed like this type of presentation and storytelling was what we should expect from the new game. Twitter users Idle Sloth Note, senior film artist Alan Diekfuss revealed on LinkedIn, “In-Game Cutscenes” is something he’s currently working on for the game.

Idle Sloth also pointed out that Simon Sherr, director of animation and animation technology, wrote on LinkedIn:

“Developing a new Microsoft Studio under Undead Labs in Orlando, FL, directing animation and animation tech for Microsoft XGS Undead Labs’ “State of Decay 3” in UE5, and facilitating cross-studio animation tech collaboration and animation for XGS technology plan.

Basically, it seems like we should expect Undead Labs to raise the bar for State of Decay 3 when it comes to in-game cinematics and animations. Unfortunately, we still don’t know when the game is expected to release, but considering it’s coming out in 2020, hopefully it won’t be too far away.

See also  Within three months, the EU could create a single train ticket app

You may also like

On SkyGo the generalist networks Rai, Mediaset and...

What to ask ChatGPT about Cospito and the...

Parcel tracking with Gmail is also available in...

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reveals new map...

Parcel tracking with Gmail is also available in...

Xbox Series X | S announces revisions to...

AlmaCube, launching the new call for startups and...

January 31st has been designated “Final Fantasy VII...

A store experience event held before the release...

«Creative talent comes from relationships: the future depends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy