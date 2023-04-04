Rising energy prices as a result of the Ukraine war have led to a change in the heating behavior of German households. When asked whether heating energy was being deliberately saved at home, nine out of ten participants in a Bitkom survey answered “yes”. At the same time, 39 percent of those surveyed stated that they felt cold more often as a result. However, warm clothing can help – around 49 percent dress warmer in their own homes.

In order to save heating energy and costs in these times, the use of smart energy technology, such as networked thermostats and air conditioning systems, is recommended. In German-speaking countries, however, only a few households have such technologies. Around ten percent of the people surveyed by Statista in Germany use smart meters, heating controllers that can be controlled via WiFi. Another seven percent have smart heating and air conditioning systems as well as shading systems. In Switzerland and Austria, people are similarly reluctant to use the technology: smart meters are used in eight percent of the households surveyed. Smart heating and air conditioning systems are used in seven percent of households in Switzerland and ten percent in Austria.

Demand for new heating systems

After a long dispute, the traffic light parties have reached an agreement: classic heating systems with oil and gas boilers will disappear from Germany in the future. According to the draft law, old fossil fuel heating systems should also be replaced by 2045 at the latest. All new heating systems installed from 2024 must therefore produce at least 65 percent of the heat from renewable energies.

(Bild: shutterstock/3dmask ) In our weekly column we present numbers, curves and diagrams from technology and science.

Sales of heat pumps in Germany have been increasing for some time. As the Statista chart shows, their market share is currently just under 17 percent. Biomass boilers are around eight percent. Oil heaters bring up the rear: Their share of sales of heat generators for residential buildings is five percent. This is shown by data from the Federal Association of the German Heating Industry. Gas heaters are still sold most frequently, even if they have been declining recently. Their share is currently around 70 percent, after rising to almost 79 percent in 2019.



(jl)

