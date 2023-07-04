Home » Statistics of the week: where the German plastic waste comes from
Technology

Statistics of the week: where the German plastic waste comes from

by admin
Statistics of the week: where the German plastic waste comes from

Germany shipped more than 700,000 tons of plastic waste to other countries in 2022. According to the UN Comtrade Database, no other country has eliminated as much plastic waste from the country. The Netherlands takes second place with around 684,000 tons – they were also the most important buyer country for German plastic waste in 2022. The previous plastic export world champion Japan comes to around 600,000 tons of waste, which is only enough for third place.

Advertisement

Türkiye accepts plastic waste from Germany

In addition to the Netherlands, Turkey has also established itself as an important destination country for German plastic waste. While 19,000 tons were exported there in 2017, in 2022 it was already more than 92,000 tons. Experts also assume that a significant part of the exports to the Netherlands is forwarded to Turkey, since the Netherlands acts as a transit country for shipping and has an important transshipment point for sea freight with the port of Rotterdam. From there, the waste is transported on to the destination countries. Eastern European countries such as Poland or the Czech Republic have gained in importance overall in recent years. However, exports there are subject to fluctuations.

(Bild:

shutterstock/3dmask

)

In our weekly column we present numbers, curves and diagrams from technology and science.

One reason for the large amount of German plastic waste exports is the expandable recycling in Germany. According to Eurostat, around 46 percent of all plastic packaging in Germany was recycled in 2020. This does not mean that the Federal Republic is in a particularly bad position in an EU comparison, but other countries have overtaken it and left it well behind in the last ten years. As the Statista infographic shows, Spain’s recycling rate was around 29 percent in 2010 – ten years later, more than half of the plastic packaging was recycled. Germany was only able to increase the admittedly comparatively high rate in 2010 by around 1.2 percentage points over the same period.

See also  Respawn explained the bug that the sound effect of "Apex Heroes" disappeared for a whole season, all because of a problem with the new gun of "the enemy" | 4Gamers

Advertisement

(jl)

To home page

You may also like

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate: Mads...

Comparison: The best mobile phone tariffs in July...

What is the Digital Domicile, the place where...

These paid apps are free today

Mastering the Damage: A Guide to Using the...

Pokémon GO: Cliff counter for July 2023

What is the Digital Domicile, the place where...

Microsoft and US Federal Trade Commission Await Ruling...

YouTube Implements Strict Limit: Users Restricted to Three...

Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro: how Oppo’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy