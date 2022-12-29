Home Technology Stay at home alone? Having a party with friends? The download version limited “Nintendo Switch Chinese New Year Sale” will start on New Year’s Day 2023! -funglr Games
Technology

by admin
Hot works up to 50% OFF!

“Nintendo Switch Chinese New Year Sale” includes the Nintendo Switch on sale18 digital download works, works will be 20% ~ 50% OFFdiscounted sale.
which includesmultiplayer gameA single-player game that can be played leisurely by one personas well asNewly released game worksWait, it’s really a good opportunity worth starting with.
besides“Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch” use ticketAlso on sale at a discount!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
My Nintendo Store

6,578 yen (tax included) →4,604 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

World Game Encyclopedia 51 (World Play Encyclopedia 51)

World Game Encyclopedia 51
World Game Encyclopedia 51
My Nintendo Store

4,378 yen (tax included) →3,064 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Kirby’s Gourmet Festival (Kirby’s Gourmet Festival)

Kirby's Food Festival
Kirby’s Food Festival
My Nintendo Store

1,500 yen (tax included)→1,050 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Taiko no Tatsujin Raiion Festival (Taiko no Tatsujin Dondaful Festival)

Taiko Master Dongdong Thunder Sound Festival
Taiko Master Dongdong Thunder Sound Festival
My Nintendo Store

6,578 yen (tax included)→5,260 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa Heisei Reiwaya is the basics! ~ (Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa, Heisei, Reiwa is also a classic! ~)

Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa Heisei Reiwa is also a basic model! ~
Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa Heisei Reiwa is also a basic model! ~
My Nintendo Store

6,930 yen (tax included)→4,851 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Sharing fun! Ossowakeru Made in Wario

Share the fun!Made in Valio
Share the fun!Made in Valio
My Nintendo Store

5,400 yen (tax included) →3,780 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Sonic Frontiers

sonic frontier unknown
sonic frontier unknown
My Nintendo Store

6,589 yen (tax included) →4,941 yen (tax included), 25% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
My Nintendo Store

6,380 yen (tax included)→5,104 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Satsuji Tatsuden Yumeshima (The Legend of Zelda: Dreaming Island)

The legend of Zelda weaving dream island
The legend of Zelda weaving dream island
My Nintendo Store

6,578 yen (tax included)→4,604 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Mitsura Toku Survival Fear (Metroid Dread)

Metroid Survival Horror
Metroid Survival Horror
My Nintendo Store

7,600 yen (tax included)→5,320 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Monster Hunter Rise/h3>

monster hunter rise
monster hunter rise
My Nintendo Store

3,990 yen (tax included) →1,995 yen (tax included), 50% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn
Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn
My Nintendo Store

4,990 yen (tax included)→2,990 yen (tax included), 40% OFF!
This work is an expansion pack, which requiresPurchase the main game of “Monster Hunter Rise” first
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Sacred Flame Conquering Demons Wushuang Fenghuaxueyue

Holy Flame Conquering Demons Unrivaled Romance
Holy Flame Conquering Demons Unrivaled Romance
My Nintendo Store

7,920 yen (tax included) →6,336 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Demon Blade Hinokami Blood Wind Tan

Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire, God of Fire, Blood Wind Tan
Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire, God of Fire, Blood Wind Tan
My Nintendo Store

7,480 yen (tax included)→5,236 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS

dragon ball breakout fighter
dragon ball breakout fighter
My Nintendo Store

2,178 yen (tax included)→1,633 yen (tax included), 25% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Just Dance Mairyoku Zenkaku 2023 (Just Dance 2023 Edition)

Just Dance 2023
Just Dance 2023
My Nintendo Store

6,380 yen (tax included)→4,976 yen (tax included), 22% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Hurricane Rider (LIVE A LIVE)

hurricane rider
hurricane rider
My Nintendo Store

7,480 yen (tax included)→5,236 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
My Nintendo Store

5,280 yen (tax included) →3,273 yen (tax included), 38% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch ticket

Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch
Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch
My Nintendo Store
  • 3-hour ticket: 330 yen (tax included) →200 yen (tax included)
  • 24-hour ticket: 550 yen (tax included) →300 yen (tax included)
  • 30-day pass: 1,540 yen (tax included) →1,000 yen (tax included)
  • 90-day pass: 3,080 yen (tax included)→2,000 yen (tax included)
※It needs to be downloaded separately first「Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch” main part (*free)
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!

