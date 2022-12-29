Hot works up to 50% OFF!
“Nintendo Switch Chinese New Year Sale” includes the Nintendo Switch on sale18 digital download works, works will be 20% ~ 50% OFFdiscounted sale.
which includesmultiplayer game、A single-player game that can be played leisurely by one personas well asNewly released game worksWait, it’s really a good opportunity worth starting with.
besides“Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch” use ticketAlso on sale at a discount!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6,578 yen (tax included) →4,604 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
World Game Encyclopedia 51 (World Play Encyclopedia 51)
4,378 yen (tax included) →3,064 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Kirby’s Gourmet Festival (Kirby’s Gourmet Festival)
1,500 yen (tax included)→1,050 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Taiko no Tatsujin Raiion Festival (Taiko no Tatsujin Dondaful Festival)
6,578 yen (tax included)→5,260 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa Heisei Reiwaya is the basics! ~ (Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa, Heisei, Reiwa is also a classic! ~)
6,930 yen (tax included)→4,851 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Sharing fun! Ossowakeru Made in Wario
5,400 yen (tax included) →3,780 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Sonic Frontiers
6,589 yen (tax included) →4,941 yen (tax included), 25% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
6,380 yen (tax included)→5,104 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Satsuji Tatsuden Yumeshima (The Legend of Zelda: Dreaming Island)
6,578 yen (tax included)→4,604 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Mitsura Toku Survival Fear (Metroid Dread)
7,600 yen (tax included)→5,320 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Monster Hunter Rise/h3>
3,990 yen (tax included) →1,995 yen (tax included), 50% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
4,990 yen (tax included)→2,990 yen (tax included), 40% OFF!
This work is an expansion pack, which requiresPurchase the main game of “Monster Hunter Rise” first。
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Sacred Flame Conquering Demons Wushuang Fenghuaxueyue
7,920 yen (tax included) →6,336 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Demon Blade Hinokami Blood Wind Tan
7,480 yen (tax included)→5,236 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
2,178 yen (tax included)→1,633 yen (tax included), 25% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Just Dance Mairyoku Zenkaku 2023 (Just Dance 2023 Edition)
6,380 yen (tax included)→4,976 yen (tax included), 22% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Hurricane Rider (LIVE A LIVE)
7,480 yen (tax included)→5,236 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
5,280 yen (tax included) →3,273 yen (tax included), 38% OFF!
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!
Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch ticket
- 3-hour ticket: 330 yen (tax included) →200 yen (tax included)
- 24-hour ticket: 550 yen (tax included) →300 yen (tax included)
- 30-day pass: 1,540 yen (tax included) →1,000 yen (tax included)
- 90-day pass: 3,080 yen (tax included)→2,000 yen (tax included)
※It needs to be downloaded separately first「Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch” main part (*free)。
For details and purchases, go to My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch!