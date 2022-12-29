Hot works up to 50% OFF!

“Nintendo Switch Chinese New Year Sale” includes the Nintendo Switch on sale18 digital download works, works will be 20% ~ 50% OFFdiscounted sale.

which includesmultiplayer game、A single-player game that can be played leisurely by one personas well asNewly released game worksWait, it’s really a good opportunity worth starting with.

besides“Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch” use ticketAlso on sale at a discount!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition

6,578 yen (tax included) →4,604 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

World Game Encyclopedia 51 (World Play Encyclopedia 51)

World Game Encyclopedia 51

4,378 yen (tax included) →3,064 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

Kirby’s Gourmet Festival (Kirby’s Gourmet Festival)

Kirby's Gourmet Festival

1,500 yen (tax included)→1,050 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

Taiko no Tatsujin Raiion Festival (Taiko no Tatsujin Dondaful Festival)

Taiko Master Dongdong Thunder Sound Festival

6,578 yen (tax included)→5,260 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!

Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa Heisei Reiwaya is the basics! ~ (Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa, Heisei, Reiwa is also a classic! ~)

Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa Heisei Reiwa is also a basic model! ~

6,930 yen (tax included)→4,851 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

Sharing fun! Ossowakeru Made in Wario

Share the fun!Made in Valio

5,400 yen (tax included) →3,780 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

Sonic Frontiers

sonic frontier unknown

6,589 yen (tax included) →4,941 yen (tax included), 25% OFF!

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

6,380 yen (tax included)→5,104 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!

Satsuji Tatsuden Yumeshima (The Legend of Zelda: Dreaming Island)

The legend of Zelda weaving dream island

6,578 yen (tax included)→4,604 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

Mitsura Toku Survival Fear (Metroid Dread)

Metroid Survival Horror

7,600 yen (tax included)→5,320 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

monster hunter rise

3,990 yen (tax included) →1,995 yen (tax included), 50% OFF!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn

4,990 yen (tax included)→2,990 yen (tax included), 40% OFF!

This work is an expansion pack, which requiresPurchase the main game of “Monster Hunter Rise” first。

Sacred Flame Conquering Demons Wushuang Fenghuaxueyue

Holy Flame Conquering Demons Unrivaled Romance

7,920 yen (tax included) →6,336 yen (tax included), 20% OFF!

Demon Blade Hinokami Blood Wind Tan

Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire, God of Fire, Blood Wind Tan

7,480 yen (tax included)→5,236 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS

dragon ball breakout fighter

2,178 yen (tax included)→1,633 yen (tax included), 25% OFF!

Just Dance Mairyoku Zenkaku 2023 (Just Dance 2023 Edition)

Just Dance 2023

6,380 yen (tax included)→4,976 yen (tax included), 22% OFF!

Hurricane Rider (LIVE A LIVE)

hurricane rider

7,480 yen (tax included)→5,236 yen (tax included), 30% OFF!

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition

5,280 yen (tax included) →3,273 yen (tax included), 38% OFF!

Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch ticket

Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch

3-hour ticket: 330 yen (tax included) → 200 yen (tax included)

24-hour ticket: 550 yen (tax included) → 300 yen (tax included)

30-day pass: 1,540 yen (tax included) → 1,000 yen (tax included)

90-day pass: 3,080 yen (tax included)→2,000 yen (tax included)

※It needs to be downloaded separately first「Karaoke JOYSOUND for Nintendo Switch” main part (*free)。

