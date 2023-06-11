Steag: Green light for flexibly controllable gas power plants

According to dpa, the energy company Steag considers the construction of flexibly controllable gas power plants at all of its six power plant locations to be possible. “We can build such power plants,” says the CEO, Andreas Reichel. In principle, all six locations in the Ruhr area and in Saarland could be considered.

Power plant projects can be implemented quickly

Such power plant projects can be implemented quickly at two or three locations. As examples, Reichel cited the coal-fired power plant in Duisburg-Walsum, the Bergkamen site on the eastern edge of the Ruhr area or the Saarland site in Quierschied, which already has approval for a gas pipeline.

Such flexibly controllable gas-fired power plants should cover the demand for electricity when the generation of wind and sun is not sufficient. In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they should be able to be operated 100 percent with hydrogen in the future.

Greentech helps to meet the demand for electricity

“If we want to have gas-fired power plants by 2030, then the conditions for this must be in place by the end of this year,” said Reichel. The rule of thumb “one, two, three” applies to the realization of such systems: one year for planning, two years for approval and three years for construction. He therefore assumes that the federal government will soon present its power plant strategy.