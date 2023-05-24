Home » Stealth adventure game “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” launched this week to support DLSS 3 acceleration | XFastest News
Technology

Stealth adventure game “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” launched this week to support DLSS 3 acceleration | XFastest News

by admin
Stealth adventure game “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” launched this week to support DLSS 3 acceleration | XFastest News

Historic IP work, adapted from JRR Tolkien’s book, is a stealth adventure game based on the story of “The Lord of the Rings” produced by Daedalic Entertainment, “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum”, which will be launched on May 25 And supports DLSS 3, DLAA, Reflex and ray tracing shadow and reflection effects.

In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, DLSS 3 doubles performance for GeForce RTX 40 Series players. In the test, at 4K resolution, with all settings turned to the highest and all ray tracing options turned on, the performance of GeForce RTX 4090 can be increased by up to 3.5 times. GeForce RTX 4080 up to 3.8 times faster performance; GeForce RTX 4070 Ti up to 3.9 times faster performance; GeForce RTX 4070 up to 3.8 times faster performance.

As for the 2560×1440 resolution on RTX 40 series laptops, the highest setting and ray tracing mode are turned on, and DLSS 3 can bring an average performance improvement of 2.5 times. At 1080p resolution, DLSS 3 powers all RTX 40-series notebook GPUs, delivering over 90 FPS performance.

And GeForce RTX gamers can also improve image quality with NVIDIA DLAA, an AI-based anti-aliasing mode that uses the same technology developed for DLSS. DLAA processes native resolution images to maximize image quality, and in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, DLAA can be combined with DLSS frame generation technology to achieve good image quality and excellent performance.

source: nvidia.com

Further reading:

See also  SIAM 1838 trains specialized figures

You may also like

Universal will produce music with artificial intelligence

Greentech Index: Pelletheizung – TechFieber Greentech Live

Mercedes-AMG adds MANUFAKTUR customization option to new SL...

Samsung Galaxy S23 in the test – for...

Netflix, tight on password sharing and new tariffs

The best lightweight power banks, ideal for hiking!...

Who are the real ecovandals

Lepow C2 portable monitor buy cheap from 107€...

Ghost Games Partners With XP Alliance – –...

Swappie Premium Series: Like new, but sustainable

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy