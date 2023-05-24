Stealth adventure game “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” launched this week to support DLSS 3 acceleration | XFastest News

Historic IP work, adapted from JRR Tolkien’s book, is a stealth adventure game based on the story of “The Lord of the Rings” produced by Daedalic Entertainment, “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum”, which will be launched on May 25 And supports DLSS 3, DLAA, Reflex and ray tracing shadow and reflection effects.

In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, DLSS 3 doubles performance for GeForce RTX 40 Series players. In the test, at 4K resolution, with all settings turned to the highest and all ray tracing options turned on, the performance of GeForce RTX 4090 can be increased by up to 3.5 times. GeForce RTX 4080 up to 3.8 times faster performance; GeForce RTX 4070 Ti up to 3.9 times faster performance; GeForce RTX 4070 up to 3.8 times faster performance.

As for the 2560×1440 resolution on RTX 40 series laptops, the highest setting and ray tracing mode are turned on, and DLSS 3 can bring an average performance improvement of 2.5 times. At 1080p resolution, DLSS 3 powers all RTX 40-series notebook GPUs, delivering over 90 FPS performance.

And GeForce RTX gamers can also improve image quality with NVIDIA DLAA, an AI-based anti-aliasing mode that uses the same technology developed for DLSS. DLAA processes native resolution images to maximize image quality, and in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, DLAA can be combined with DLSS frame generation technology to achieve good image quality and excellent performance.

source: nvidia.com